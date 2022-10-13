CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Singapore Jails OnlyFans Creator for ‘Obscene’ Uploads
FREEDOM STRIPPED
Read it at BBC
Singapore on Wednesday jailed an OnlyFans creator in a landmark ruling on the city-state’s attitude towards users of the site. Titus Low, 22, was fined over $2,000 for sharing obscene images and video on the adults-only platform and was jailed for three weeks for accessing his account in breach of a police order. Other OnlyFans creators in the conservative country now fear they could face similar prosecutions in the future. Laws in Singapore prohibit the transmission of obscene material by electronic means or to profit from a business where such materials are transmitted. Low was arrested in December 2021 when a woman found one of his explicit clips on her 12-year-old niece’s phone.