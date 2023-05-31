Woman Jailed for Scalding Husband With Hot Water After He Asked for Divorce
WALAU-EH!
A woman who attacked her husband with hot water after he asked for a divorce was sentenced on Tuesday to eight months in a Singaporean jail. Rahimah Nisva, a 28-year-old Indonesian woman, pleaded guilty to voluntarily causing hurt by means of a heated substance. Her husband, a 24-year-old Malaysian man, suffered first- and second-degree burns in the scalding. The couple, who married in 2019, lived separately, with Nisva residing in Indonesia and her husband in Singapore. In March 2023, the man traveled to Indonesia to broach the possibility of a divorce, feeling Nisva was too controlling. She agreed, but quietly followed him back to Singapore in the following days, scouting out his apartment and lying in wait with a flask of boiling water, according to prosecutors. When he emerged, Nisva splashed him and fled the scene. She boarded a ferry to return to Indonesia, but the vessel was intercepted by the Singapore Police Coast Guard, who’d been alerted to the attack by the man’s family. Nisva told the court on Tuesday that she hopes to reunite with her husband in the future.