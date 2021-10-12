Singapore Will Execute a Man for Trafficking a Kilo of Marijuana

Read it at Channel News Asia
A 41-year-old man in Singapore has lost the final appeal of his death sentence for importing a kilogram of marijuana. Omar Yacob Bamadhaj transported the drug from Malaysia in 2018, receiving them from associates at a car wash, and was originally sentenced to death in February. He alleged that narcotics officers coerced a confession from him with threats against his father, which led to disparities of his accounts of the events. Bamadhaj’s father was reportedly driving the car that held the drugs, but he claimed to have no knowledge of them and was not charged.