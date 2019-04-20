Singer Adele and Husband, Simon Konecki, Have Separated

Singer Adele and her husband, Simon Konecki, have separated. In a statement to the Associated Press, the singer's representatives confirmed their break-up. “They are committed to raising their son together lovingly,” representatives Benny Tarantini and Carl Fysh wrote. “As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.” According to The Sun, Adele confirmed her marriage to Konecki at the 2017 Grammy Awards. The two dated for a number of years before the award show announcement. Adele singer gave birth to the couple’s son, Angelo, in 2012.