U.S. News

Singer Arrested After Teen’s Body Found in His Tesla

HORROR STORY

The remains of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez were found in the trunk of the car in September 2025.

Leigh Kimmins
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 26: d4vd wears black Chanel sunglasses, diamond stud earrings, white gold diamond choker, silver Chrome hearts necklace, black silver floral beaded oversized Amiri blazer jacket, outside Amiri, during the Paris Fashion week Men's Spring/Summer 2026 on June 26, 2025 in Paris, Franco (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

A rising music star has been arrested on suspicion of murder, months after a teenager’s dismembered body was found in the trunk of his Tesla. David Anthony Burke, known professionally as D4vd, was taken into custody by heavily armed LAPD officers at his Hollywood Hills home on Thursday, sources told Rolling Stone. Detectives had obtained a probable-cause warrant and arrested Burke shortly after 4:30 p.m. The victim, 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, was found in September 2025 after a tow yard called police, reporting that an impounded 2023 Tesla Model Y was “emanating a foul odor and attracting flies.” Burke was on a national tour when the vehicle was towed. Court documents revealed detectives opened the trunk to find Rivas’s decomposed head and torso inside a black cadaver bag “covered with insects and a strong odor of decay,” with her severed arms and legs in a second bag. Burke’s defense lawyers issued this statement on behalf of their client: “The actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez, and he was not the cause of her death,” they said. “David has only been detained under suspicion. We will vigorously defend David’s innocence.”

Read it at Rolling Stone
Leigh Kimmins

Leigh Kimmins

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now