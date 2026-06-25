Grammy-Winning Singer From Iconic Band Dies at 84

CONTENT WARNING: This story features a graphic image of a burn suffered by a child taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

A shocking photo of a badly burned 15-year-old migrant girl mistreated in detention has raised further concerns over the Trump administration’s decision to employ a senior doctor on a taxpayer-funded salary of $324,000 despite his involvement in a drugs, alcohol, gun, and sex scandal. Dr. Alex Eastman, 51, is a senior DHS medical official and the former acting chief medical officer of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, where he oversaw medical care for migrants in federal custody. He is paid 30 percent more than DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin, 48. The image, obtained exclusively by our sister Substack, PunchUp as part of its rolling investigation into Eastman’s conduct at DHS, shows raw, mottled tissue across the inside of the teenager’s upper thigh. The wounds were so severe that she needed skin grafts at a specialist burns unit.

A photo of the burned thigh suffered by a 15-year-old migrant girl, obtained by PunchUp, which Eastman was accused of downplaying. PunchUp

Eastman didn’t examine her himself but oversaw the contractor who did. The girl was taken into CBP custody in Tucson Sector, Arizona, in September 2023, where staff from contractor Loyal Source Government Services diagnosed a “painless” second-degree burn and prescribed antibiotic cream, according to PunchUp. When she was transferred to refugee resettlement care, her medical form falsely stated no issues had been identified. Whistleblowers told Congress that Eastman, who trained at a Dallas burns unit, pushed back when colleagues flagged the misdiagnosis. When a doctor disagreed with him, Eastman wrote, adding a smiley face emoji, “You know where I trained and worked right?? This would be like me trying to teach you about managing hypertension!” His lawyer, Dan Schwager, told the Daily Beast that the seriousness of a burn can change over time, meaning a patient’s condition may later appear worse than it did at first presentation, and that Eastman “simply disagreed with the employee seeking his opinion about the assessment made and course of care (that) followed.”

*Read the full story, and the rest of the investigation into Eastman, on PunchUp.