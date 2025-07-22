Singer Drops Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Ex-Partner Shia LaBeouf

MAGA influencers and politicians have been caught sharing an AI-generated letter of resignation from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on social media. Republican Sen. Mike Lee appeared to share the fake resignation letter, which was dated July 22, 2025, in a now deleted X post Tuesday, with the caption “Powell’s out!” The Daily Beast reached out to Mike Lee’s team for comment. The fake letter read, “After much reflection, I have decided to resign from my position as Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, effective at the close of business today, July 22, 2025.” Many X users were quick to point out that the gibberish seal at the bottom of the letter was a dead giveaway that it was AI. Yet, the letter still made the rounds before it was called out as fake. Conservative influencer Benny Johnson shared the letter with his 3.7 million X followers Tuesday before taking it down. “The Jerome Powell letter is fake. Please don’t share it. Sorry. Bad look. I still want Jerome Powell to resign really bad,” he wrote afterwards. Disgraced former Republican Congressman George Santos also posted the letter on X, later deleting it and writing “Sorry folks I put up a Powell resignation letter and took it down after it was deemed fake,” adding that the real “letter is expected any day now.”
Original Real Housewives of Miami star Lea Black’s husband has passed away at 80 years old. The reality TV star’s husband, Roy Black, died at the couple’s home in Coral Gables, Florida, on Monday after battling an illness, according to the Miami Herald. Roy was a top criminal defense attorney who gained fame for winning an acquittal for former president John F. Kennedy’s nephew, William Kennedy Smith, on a rape charge in 1991. Roy met Lea at the Kennedy Smith trial, where she was serving as a juror; the pair married in 1994. Over the years, Roy has also represented the likes of Justin Bieber and Jeffrey Epstein. Lea told the Herald Tuesday that Roy “fought for the underdog and people’s civil rights,” noting that “he was able to separate people’s behavior from their character.” “He wanted the best for everyone,” she said. The Real Housewives alum also thanked everyone for their blessings in an Instagram post Tuesday. “We will be announcing details for a tribute and celebration of life in a few weeks,” she wrote. She told the Herald that her family will celebrate Roy’s life at his alma mater, the University of Miami, where he was also an adjunct professor at the law school.
The Caribbean Guard, an association of volunteer lifeguards in Costa Rica, released a statement expressing that they “deeply regret” not having lifeguards nearby when actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner drowned on Sunday. The statement, posted on their Facebook on Monday, placed the blame squarely on the lack of government resources. Due to “recent water incidents,” they explained, the lifeguards were manning a different beach the day The Cosby Show actor drowned. The association appealed to the government of Costa Rica and the “entire Caribbean community” to direct attention to an increase in drownings and dangerous water conditions, which they claimed is “rising ALL OVER THE COUNTRY.” They warned that without “government help, clear public policies and strong support from local entrepreneurs, this will keep happening.” The 54-year-old actor, who played Theodore Huxtable on The Cosby Show, was on a family vacation in Limón, Costa Rica, when he was caught unaware by a strong current. By the time fellow beach-goers pulled Warner back to shore, he had already drowned, the Associated Press reports.
Singer Drops Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Ex-Partner Shia LaBeouf
Singer FKA Twigs has dropped a sexual assault case against her ex-partner actor Shia LaBeouf Friday. Born Tahliah Debrett Barnett, the singer filed the case back in Dec. 2020 in Los Angeles, accusing LaBeouf of physical and sexual abuse. Almost five years later, the two have reached a settlement. “Committed to forging a constructive path forward, we have agreed to settle our case out of court,” said a joint statement from both parties’ lawyers to People. “While the details of the settlement will remain private, we wish each other personal happiness, professional success and peace in the future.” After meeting on the set of motion picture Honey Boy in 2019, Twigs and LaBeouf began a “tumultuous relationship” according to court documents. While the relationship was short-lived, the singer claimed LaBeouf “engaged in a continuous stream of verbal and mental abuse.” Since the lawsuit launched in 2020, LaBeouf has acknowledged harming his ex-partner, stating he “fucked up bad” on Jon Bernthal’s podcast Real Ones. “I hurt that woman, and in the process of doing that, I hurt many other people, and many other people before that woman. I was a pleasure-seeking, selfish, self-centered, dishonest, inconsiderate, fearful human being,” LaBeouf said.
Scheana Shay’s new memoir, titled My Good Side: A Memoir, dropped a bomb on the list of celebrities she had romantic flings with in the early 2000s. Released Tuesday, Shay’s memoir divulges into the TV personality’s personal life, including her time on Vanderpump Rules and her struggles with infertility. But beyond the intimate and personal details, the memoir also spills hot gossip, including a roster of her famous hook-ups. “Jesse Metcalfe, Eddie Cibrian, John Mayer, Shemar Moore, Josh Hopkins, Shane West, Jesse McCartney, JC Chasez, Adrian Grenier, Ricardo Chavira, William Tell, two actors from The Notebook, and a few NFL, NBA, and MLB players, to name a few,” the book said. “I don’t know how I did it in my early 20s—people don’t believe me!" Shay said. The memoir follows the recent news of Shay’s husband, Brock Davies having an affair while Shay was pregnant two years ago, which is also included in the memoir. Shay shared that writing the memoir helped sift through the “mess, trauma, and the joys of [her] life,” according to an interview with US Weekly. “I wanted to finally take the narrative back and tell my story. ”
Prince William and Prince Harry’s 20-year-old cousin died of “traumatic head injury,” according to a coroner’s report. Rosie Roche, a second cousin to the heir to the British throne, was found dead on July 14 at her home in Norton, Wiltshire. Wiltshire and Swindon coroner’s court opened an inquest Sunday, which found that the English Literature student’s death was not suspicious, according to The Independent. Roche was the daughter of Edmund Hugh Burke Roche and a descendant of the Barons Fermoy. Her grandfather, the 5th Baron Fermoy, was the uncle of Princess Diana. A Wiltshire Police spokesperson said: “There are no suspicious circumstances, and our thoughts are with her family. We would ask that their privacy is respected at this terrible time.” A student at the University of Durham, she was found dead with a firearm nearby by her mother and sister while she was packing to go on vacation with friends. A death notice was posted by the family in the Yorkshire Post, stating: “Darling daughter of Hugh and Pippa, incredible sister to Archie and Agatha, granddaughter to Derek and Rae Long. Private family funeral. A memorial service will be held at a later date.”
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.
Welcome to the world, Aquaman Moses Paytas-Hacmon! Internet personality and The Reality House star Trisha Paytas gave birth to her third child with her husband, Moses Hacmon, on Saturday. Paytas, 37, revealed the name on her podcast, Just Trish, as she unzipped her hoodie and displayed a bedazzled hot pink Aquaman t-shirt. Paytas, who has long been a fan of the Justice League, explained why she thought the name “just makes sense.” The original Aquaman is “of two heritages, like our baby,” who is Israeli on Hacmon’s side and American on Paytas’ side, and because “he connects the land and sea, which is what Moses orders at Benihana.” As her due date approached, Paytas saw the stars align. One of her doctors had a poster of Jason Momoa as Aquaman. When her water broke, she said there was so much that it “splashed my dress.” And, Paytas added, he was the only child not to have liquid in his lungs upon his birth. Paytas and Hacmon are also parents to two daughters, Malibu Barbie, two, and Elvis, one.
Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly has graded President Donald Trump’s first six months back in office, and suggested the president is falling behind in some key areas. Speaking on his show No Spin News, O’Reilly said the president deserves an ‘A’ for securing the border, scrapping DEI initiatives, and making a “gutsy” decision to target Iran’s nuclear facilities, Mediaite reported. However, O’Reilly gave Trump a ‘D’ for his handling of the Russia-Ukraine war, claiming the president overestimated his relationship with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and suggested that the conflict is “worse” now than it was in January. This is despite Trump pledging during his 2024 campaign to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict within one day of returning to the White House. O’Reilly also handed out a ‘C’ on Trump’s handling of the Gaza conflict, but suggested the ongoing war isn’t necessarily Trump’s fault. “Neither Israel nor Hamas wants to stop this,” O’Reilly said. “That’s absolute chaos. C stands for chaos.” O’Reilly graded Trump a ‘C+’ for his plans to carry out mass deportations of migrants, but said that grade could be bumped up to a ‘B+’ if the administration clearly defines who they want to deport because “innocent people can get swept up here.”
Jimmy Hunt, known for his roles in the original Cheaper by the Dozen and Invaders From Mars, died Friday at 85 years old. His daughter-in-law had told The Hollywood Reporter that Hunt had suffered a heart attack a few weeks prior, passing away in a Simi Valley Hospital in California just a few days ago. Hunt, a child actor, began his career at the ripe age of seven. He starred in 35 films between 1945 and 1953 before retiring from acting at the age of 14. He is recognized for his role as William Gilbreth, one of the 12 children in the 1950 film Cheaper by the Dozen. Hunt also appeared in classic films like Invaders From Mars as David MacLean and Pitfall as Tommy Forbes. Hunt said in a 2017 interview that he decided to leave his acting career because he “would rather play sports in high school than make movies,” leading to his early retirement. Hunt attended college and eventually joined the army for three years. He would go on to become a sales manager in the San Fernando Valley for an industrial tool and supply company that serviced aerospace firms. Hunt married Roswitha Jager in 1963 after meeting her while stationed in Germany during his military service. The couple had three children.
Ground control crews allegedly failed to warn a SkyWest flight there was a B52 Air Force bomber in the area, forcing the pilot to perform a sharp turn to narrowly avoid the military aircraft. The commercial plane was heading in land at Minot International Aircraft, North Dakota on Friday when the near miss took place. “Sorry about the aggressive maneuver. It caught me by surprise,” the pilot is reported to have told passengers and crew not long after. “This is not normal at all. I don’t know why they didn’t give us a heads up.” The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Air Force and SkyWest are reportedly investigating the incident, which follows a spate of scares, near misses and tragic crashes that have lately raised concerns about the effectiveness of oversight at the FAA. In February, a Southwest Airlines flight was forced to resume altitude after almost hitting another plane taxiing along the runway at Chicago’s Midway Airport. Only the month before, a passenger jet and Army helicopter had collided above Washington, D.C., killing all 67 people aboard both aircrafts.