CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
TIED THE KNOT
Singer Ed Sheeran Confirms Marriage to Longtime Girlfriend Cherry Seaborn
Read it at Entertainment Tonight
Singer Ed Sheeran confirmed he married his longtime girlfriend, Cherry Seaborn, in a radio interview Friday. Sheeran explained a lyric featured in his new song, “Remember My Name,” where he refers to Seaborn as his “wife.” “It was actually before me and Cherry got married, and I knew that we’d be married by the point that the song came out,” he told Charlamagne Tha God, according to Entertainment Tonight. “Someone’s gonna hear that and be like, ‘Oh, they’re married!’ I didn’t know how that would be construed, but obviously it’s already come out.” Earlier this year, The Sun reported that Sheeran and Seaborn got married in Suffolk, England, just before Christmas in a small, private ceremony. The couple announced their engagement last year.