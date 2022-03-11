Grimes ’Bounces to Chelsea Manning’ After Relationship With Elon Musk Falls Apart
THANK YOU, NEXT
Grimes is reportedly dating military whistleblower Chelsea Manning—following the Canadian singer’s breakup with Tesla CEO Elon Musk.“They’re getting serious. They U-Hauled it,” a source told the New York Post of the fast-paced nature of their relationship. “They’ve been living together in Austin.” Neither Grimes or Manning have confirmed the news, but messages back and forth on social media have hinted for a few months that they were romantically linked and a close source claimed that they’re living together. Grimes recently ended her on-again, off-again relationship with Musk, just after the two welcomed their second child together. On Thursday, Grimes tweeted that Musk was her “best friend and the love of [her] life,” but she was more so focused on her work.