Singer Facing Backlash Over Animal Abuse
Singer Jason Derulo is facing criticism after a video tour of his California mansion revealed a floor aquarium housing sharks and stingrays beneath a glass walkway. The controversy began after the 36-year-old “Talk Dirty” singer gave Twitch streamer N3on a tour of his Tarzana, California home, showing off the unusual under-floor tank. As the pair walked across the glass-covered aquarium, several marine animals could be seen swimming below, including what appeared to be multiple sharks and stingrays. The display quickly drew backlash online, particularly on popular Reddit celebrity discussion forum Fauxmoi, where users accused Derulo of keeping the animals in an environment far too small. Many critics argued the aquarium appeared barren and offered little enrichment for the animals, while others questioned whether large marine species should be kept in a private residence at all. Several commenters described the setup as “cruel” and called for stricter regulations surrounding exotic animal ownership. The criticism intensified after older comments from Derulo about the tank resurfaced. In an earlier interview, the singer explained that he had designed the large floor aquarium himself and revealed that a shark in the tank had eaten many of the fish originally housed there. The debate has since reignited broader concerns about the treatment of exotic animals kept as luxury status symbols in celebrity homes.