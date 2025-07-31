Singer Jess Glynne Slams Trump for Using Her Song in Wild ICE Clip
British singer Jess Glynne has slammed the Trump administration for using her hit song “Hold My Hand” in a social media video bragging about ICE deportations. “Hold My Hand” was a U.K. No.1 in 2015 and reached No.86 in the U.S. Glynne’s song has been used in U.K. TV advertisements for budget airline Jet2. This year the ad, with Glynne’s song and voice artist Zoë Lister’s “Nothing beats at Jet2 holiday” tag line, became the soundtrack to a TikTok trend. The most popular TikTok video using the Jet2 ad has nearly 38 million views and shows a man opening his hotel room curtains to reveal a tiny window. On Wednesday, The White House jumped on the trend, posting a video of ICE officers arresting people with the caption with the Jet2 ad audio on their X account on Wednesday. The White House caption read “When ICE books you a one-way Jet2 holiday to deportation. Nothing beats it!” Glynne posted the image on her Instagram, stating, “This post honestly makes me sick. My music is about love, unity, and spreading positivity — never about division or hate.” Lister also commented on her Instagram, tagging both the White House and Jet2 asking, “What can be done about the White House using Jet2 sound and my voice to promote their nasty agenda?”