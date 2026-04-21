Singer Josh Groban Reveals Engagement to Theater Actress
Grammy-nominated singer Josh Groban, 45, is engaged. The “You Raise Me Up” crooner revealed that English theater actress Natalie McQueen, 36, said yes—with a little help from Disney. The couple shared the news in a joint Instagram post, writing, “MY BEST FRIEND SAID YES!!! Sharing this life with you is my happiest place,” before thanking Disney Weddings for making the day “so magical.” The pair first went public with their relationship in 2023, hard-launching it on Valentine’s Day with a cozy photo of the two in bed. “Happy Valentine’s Day to this remarkable woman who makes me so gosh dang stupid happy,” Groban wrote at the time. Prior to the pair’s Disney-filled engagement, the theme park had long been part of the couple’s love story. Groban previously shared snaps from the pair’s first trip together in September 2023, posting a carousel of photos showing them kissing in front of Cinderella Castle and riding the Tron Lightcycle Run. He called it an “epic week,” complete with rides, green beer, and a sweltering Disney Halloween celebration in 92-degree heat.