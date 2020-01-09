Singer Justin Bieber Says He’s Been Diagnosed With Lyme Disease
Singer Justin Bieber announced on Wednesday that he’s been diagnosed with Lyme disease. “While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like shit, on meth etc. they failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health,” the 25-year-old singer wrote in an Instagram post, adding that more details would be shared on his forthcoming docu-series set to premiere on YouTube. “You can learn all that I’ve been battling and OVERCOMING!! It’s been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever.” The singer released his first single in four years last week. According to CNN, about 300,000 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with Lyme disease every year.