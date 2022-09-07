Singer Lewis Capaldi: I Have Tourette’s, Not a Coke Problem

Read it at The Sun
Singer Lewis Capaldi revealed Tuesday that he has Tourette’s syndrome and said he went public with his diagnosis because he didn’t want his twitching to be misinterpreted. “I wanted to speak about it because I didn’t want people to think I was taking cocaine or something,” he told The Sun. The Scottish performer, who shot to fame with his single “Someone You Loved” in 2018, said he is getting Botox injections to control his tics. “My shoulder twitches when I am excited, happy, nervous, or stressed. It is something I am living with,” he explained. He should plenty excited later this week, when his long-awaited next single is released.