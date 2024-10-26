Singer Goes Viral After Botching Anthem: ‘I F***ed It Up’

Singer Loomis, who is the daughter of a veteran, was honored when she was invited to sing the national anthem at the Free & Equal Elections Presidential Debate between the three independent candidates on Wednesday. However, all didn‘t do to plan when her voice cracked in the middle of the song. “I f---ed it up, I f---ed it up, can I go back please?” the singer pleaded, before someone off camera can be heard saying, “Ah, we’re live.” The singer later told TMZ that she only had a day to practice and got too nervous. “I really do sing and I am really a good singer. So what had happened was I didn’t know it was live,” she said. Now, Good Morning America has invited her on for a do-over. “I want to let every singer know sometimes you can fail you can hit the wrong note, you could do whatever, but you’re still a baddie,” she said.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT