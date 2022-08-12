Singer Michelle Branch Arrested for Assaulting Husband After Cheating Allegation
SAD
Singer Michelle Branch was arrested at around 2 a.m. Thursday morning in Nashville for allegedly assaulting her husband, the same day she announced their split and posted a tweet accusing him of cheating. According to TMZ, court documents say Branch slapped Patrick Carney, the drummer for The Black Keys, in the face “one or two times” during a disturbance at their home. She was released from custody Friday to breastfeed the couple’s six-month-old child. In a statement to TMZ on Thursday confirming her split after three years of marriage, she said, “To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me.” At 1:28 a.m. Thursday, she posted a since-deleted tweet accusing him of cheating on her with his manager while she was home with their newborn.