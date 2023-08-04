New Accuser Comes Forward to Allege Bill Cosby Drugged, Raped Her
DISTURBING
Yet another woman has come forward to accuse disgraced comedian Bill Cosby of drugging and raping her, according to a lawsuit filed Friday in New York Supreme Court. Morganne Picard, a singer, met Cosby in 1987 when he invited her to the set of The Cosby Show under the pretense of helping her career, the suit states. But Picard says that, between 1987 and 1990, Cosby demanded she drink alcoholic beverages that she believes were drugged. On one occasion, Picard accepted a drink from Cosby at his home but woke up “to find herself in a hotel room, naked, with soreness in her vagina,” the lawsuit claims, leading Picard to presume Cosby raped her. Picard’s allegations have not been made public until now. Her suit, brought under the Adult Survivors Act, also lists Astoria Studios, The Carsey-Warner Company, and NBCUniversal as defendants for failing to “investigate, reprimand, supervise nor in any way try to stop Cosby.” In 2021, Cosby was acquitted of separate criminal convictions due to a technicality. His rep, Andrew Wyatt, denied Picard’s claims on Friday, saying Cosby’s accusers were “fueling false narratives for the potential of media fame and greed.” He added, “I am reminded of a photo a man hanging from a tree burning, as the plantation owner hosted a barbecue and party for the slaves as this Black Man was being roasted alive, without the sheer facts of any evidence, proof, truth or facts.”