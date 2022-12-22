Singer Rex Orange County Cleared of All Six U.K. Sexual Assault Charges
Rex Orange County has been cleared of all sexual assault charges stemming from an alleged incident this summer. In October, the singer-songwriter appeared in Southwark Crown Court after he was charged with assaulting a woman twice in the West End district of London on June 1. The woman also accused the singer, real name Alexander James O’Connor, of assaulting her four separate times in a taxi and at his home in the Notting Hill district, The Sun reported. On Thursday, the singer took to Instagram to announce that the Crown Prosecution Service had dropped the charges after deciding that there is “no merit in this case going to trial.” O’Connor has denied the allegations since they were first made public in the fall. “I was wrongly accused of touching someone one evening on their leg, neck, back, and bottom. That led to 6 charges of sexual assault. The only evidence against me was the individual’s account,” he said in his post.