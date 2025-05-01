Beach Boys’ Niece Would Get Butterflies Around ‘Sexy’ Uncle

A Hallmark star struggled to suppress his tears as he spoke during a public gathering just days after his wife was killed and his young child injured when an SUV plowed into a crowd of festival-goers in Vancouver Saturday night. Noel Johansen, who has appeared in Psych, Supernatural, Fargo, and The Good Doctor, was on crutches as he addressed the tragedy during a vigil. Johansen’s wife, 50-year-old Jenifer Darbellay, died when a mentally ill driver rammed head-first into a festival honoring Lapu Lapu Day, which celebrates Filipino heritage. Eleven people were killed, ranging from ages five to 65, and dozens more were injured in the assault, including Johansen’s 7-year-old daughter. As Johansen limped while addressing the mourners, he said, “What you see here is an injury that means nothing to me because what’s inside my heart is broken.” Darbellay, a costume designer, was “larger in life,” he added, urging the visitors to “reach out as a human being with everything you have, and please remember us who went through this.” Supporters have made a GoFundMe to help Johansen, known for his work on several Hallmark Channel shows.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1‘Fargo’ Actor Reveals Wife Was Killed in Brutal AttackTRAGEDYThe assailant, who was struggling with mental health issues, killed eleven people Saturday night in Vancouver.
- 2Beach Boys’ Niece Would Get Butterflies Around ‘Sexy’ Uncle WOULDN’T IT BE NICEThe Wilson Phillips singer made the startling confession about her Beach Boys uncle on a podcast.
Shop with ScoutedThis AI-Powered App Will Turn You Into a Language ExpertWORD?Celebrate Promova’s sixth birthday with 50 percent off all of its subscription-based language learning plans.
- 3WATCH: Rubio Mouthpiece Learns of His New Job From ReporterOUT OF THE LOOP“It is clear that I just heard this from you,” a visibly surprised State Department spokesperson said.
- 4Kanye to Sue Dentist for Getting Him Hooked on Laughing GasYOU KNOW THE DRILLThe rapper claimed that the dentist tried to take advantage of him to steal his major Yeezy brand.
Shop with ScoutedThis Focus Supplement Is a Smart Alternative to CoffeeBYE, BYE BRAIN FOGJuice Plus Luminate blends naturally sourced nootropics, adaptogens, and caffeine to give you a quick mental boost without the crash.
- 5Emmys Troll Trump With ‘Best Editing’ Nom for ‘60 Minutes’BLAME IT ON THE EDITTrump sued CBS for its interview with Kamala Harris—yet it may win an Emmy for the segment.
- 6Diddy Rejects Last Minute Plea Deal Before Trial StartsROLLING THE DICECombs was a reduction in time served in return for a guilty plea.
- 7'Rust' Director's Brutal Reaction to Baldwins' Reality ShowNOT A FANBaldwin released a reality show documenting his involuntary manslaughter trial in February.
- 8‘Ab Fab’ Star Says She Doesn’t Have a Lot of ‘Time Left’CHEERS, SWEETIETouching on mortality in an interview, the 78-year-old actor said she’s “near the top of the hill.”
Shop with ScoutedThis $12 Scalp Serum Combats Thinning Hair and FrizzSCALP SUPPORTJohn Frieda is known for its affordable and effective anti-frizz formulas, but the brand has added a density-boosting serum to its lineup.
- 9Trump's White House Launches Its Own Drudge ReportALL DRUDGED UPThe website spotlights pro-Trump news stories.
- 10Sheryl Crow Reveals Alarming Incident After Her Musk ProtestINTRUDER ALERTThe singer-songwriter said it was a moment where she “really felt very afraid.”
Beach Boys’ Niece Would Get Butterflies Around ‘Sexy’ Uncle
Carnie Wilson, 57, is reminiscing on what life was like before her famous Beach Boys uncles died. Wilson, the daughter of Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson, 82, and niece of the late Dennis and Carl Wilson, was only 15 when Dennis died but remembers his powerful aura. “He was always like this mysterious, sexy man, and he was my uncle, but like, I’d get butterflies around him,” said the Wilson Phillips singer during a Wednesday episode of Billy Corgan’s podcast The Magnificent Others. “He [was] very handsome. He was very sensitive. They all three had big, big talent.” Dennis, who struggled for years with alcohol and drug abuse, had checked into detox facilities in the days leading up to his death. On the fateful day, he was allegedly under the influence when he jumped in the water in Marina Del Rey, California, to dive for treasures. He never resurfaced. He was honored by President Ronald Reagan and buried at sea. Wilson, who formed a music group of her own with her sisters, also recognized Carl, who died of lung cancer at 51 in 1998. “He was protective,” she said. “Carl was like, ‘You guys just have to keep going.’”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
From management to memes to matchmaking, AI is everywhere these days, but many of these tools fall short when it comes to actually improving your life—or, at least, making it easier. In a world of fads, Promova stands out for its real-world impact: helping users develop language skills that they can actually use in everyday conversations.
Promova is a modern language learning platform designed to fit seamlessly into your daily routine. The app leverages AI to personalize your learning experience based on your skill level, interests, and progress, offering features like AI-powered speaking practice and role-play conversations to support your growth.
Plus, the app offers horizon-expanding cultural insights, memorable illustrations for visual learners, and real-life examples to strengthen your understanding beyond just vocabulary. Think of it like a language class designed for one student: you. And if you’re not sold on an all-algorithmic approach, don’t worry—Promova is backed by real language tutors, illustrators, and neurodiversity experts to make everything easier (and more human).
Best of all, Promova is celebrating its sixth birthday with an exclusive deal for language lovers everywhere: 50 percent off all subscription plans. Whether you’re picking up a new language or refining one you already know, now’s the perfect time to start your journey.
State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce found out President Donald Trump had appointed Secretary of State Marco Rubio acting National Security Adviser from a reporter. During a press briefing Thursday, a journalist notified Bruce of Rubio’s appointment and asked if she knew how long he would be serving in his new gig. “It is clear that I just heard this from you,” Bruce replied. “I have some insights as to the potential of certain things that might happen,” she continued, warning against “drawing conclusions or speculating about what may occur.” Trump announced on Truth Social earlier Thursday that former security adviser Mike Waltz would now serve as ambassador to the United Nations, while Rubio would fill in as his successor on an interim basis. “Things don’t happen until the president says they’re going to happen,” Bruce added. Waltz is the first senior casualty of the second Trump administration. His future as national security adviser had been in doubt since his spectacular Signal chat blunder in March, in which he inadvertently added a journalist to a group of top Trump officials discussing military operations in Yemen.
Ye is taking legal action against a famous Beverly Hills dentist who allegedly got him hooked on nitrous gas. Kanye West, 47, and his wife Bianca Censori served Dr. Thomas Connelly a notice Wednesday informing him of their plans to sue him for medical malpractice. According to West, the “Father of Diamond Dentistry,” tried to seize control of the rapper’s empire while ”incapacitating its principal Ye with a cocktail of controlled and uncontrolled substances." The dentist allegedly charged West $50,000 per month for the nitrous gas. The Grammy winner and controversial figure also claimed that Connelly’s crimes resulted in “injuries and damages” that include “neurological and physical injury.” Last August, West’s representative Milo Yiannopoulos posted that Connelly “sought to diminish Ye’s mental faculties so that Connelly and his business associates could extract millions of dollars from him.” The rep, who filed a complaint against Connelly last year, claimed he “uncovered the fraud” which upset West and led Yiannopoulos to resign from his position. At the time of the complaint, Connelly’s rep denied allegations and said Yiannopoulos’ tweets were “not only but also intentionally misleading.” Connelly installed West’s $850,000 titanium prosthodontics last January and hasn’t publicly commented on the potential suit.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Many of our morning routines rely on coffee to turn early-morning lethargy into the focused energy you need for a productive (or at least semi-functional) day. Unfortunately, the benefits of a routine cup of joe can often be outweighed by negative side effects like energy crashes and jitters. If you’re looking for a better, longer-lasting way to clear your brain fog, Juice Plus Luminate can help.
Juice Plus is focused on bringing better nutrition to families, offering convenient capsules, chewables, and plant-based supplements designed to support positive health outcomes. Its Juice Plus Luminate is a powerful, plant-based blend that enhances mental clarity and focus and supports sustained energy throughout the day. Along with tried-and-true caffeine, Juice Plus Luminate is infused with nootropics and adaptogens to combat common side effects of caffeine. The result: clarity, calmness, and focus without the jitters. Plus, Juice Plus Luminate may help lift your mood and ease occasional stress, making it a reliable upgrade to your daily routine. If you’re looking for a solid coffee alternative to replace all or some of your daily coffee consumption, this tasty mango-berry flavored focus supplement is a great choice.
President Donald Trump may get CBS to pay him a settlement over its 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris, but the network may still go home with gold. The Harris interview was nominated on Thursday for a News & Documentary Emmy Award for Outstanding Edited Interview, an ironic twist after Trump sued the network for $20 billion and claimed the segment amounted to “distortion.” His claim rests on the show’s decision to air a clip of one portion of a Harris answer on CBS’ Face the Nation before airing a different portion during the episode the next day. CBS has said the interview was not deceitfully edited, though its parent company Paramount Global has still tried to pursue a settlement in order to secure its merger with Skydance. Its odds are high—a win would be 60 Minutes' third consecutive victory in the category after interviews with Ukrainian President (and Trump punching bag) Volodymyr Zelensky in 2023 and correspondent Lesley Stahl’s interview with a freed Israeli hostage last year.
Sean “Diddy” Combs was offered a reduction in time served if he were to plead guilty—and he turned it down, Deadline reports. Combs, whose trial for sex trafficking, prostitution, and racketeering charges begins Monday with jury selection, is likely to serve life in prison if convicted. The site reports that Combs confirmed his decision to a judge on Thursday, declaring, “Yes, I did” when asked whether he’d turn down the deal—but it’s unclear when the offer was made. Sources told the site that Combs believes he can prove his innocence and beat the charges. The disgraced rapper has been held at the “hellish” Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since he was arrested in Manhattan last year. At a recent hearing, the rapper’s appearance shocked onlookers, with courtroom sketches showing him graying and, according to on-site reporters, looking “puffy.” But Combs’ attorneys have insisted he’s comfortable in prison while he awaits the chance to prove his innocence.
Rust director Joel Souza is clearly not a fan of Alec Baldwin’s reality series, The Baldwins. In an interview with The Guardian published Monday, the director was asked if he had seen the show, which documented Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter trial last year, and said: “I think I was busy hitting myself in the face with a frying pan that night.” Baldwin was on trial for a fatal accident that took place on the Rust set in October 2021. The actor’s prop gun accidentally discharged and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, while also injuring Souza. “You think about the chain of events that started that morning. Bad decision after bad decision was made,” Souza said of the tragic incident to The Guardian. “Talk about the butterfly effect,” he continued. “I wish I never wrote the damn movie.” Baldwin’s trial ended with a motion to dismiss. The film’s armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Read, who was in charge of handling the prop weapons on set, was sentenced to 18 months in prison. Rust releases in theaters May 2.
British sitcom legend and Absolutely Fabulous star Joanna Lumley, 78, said she doesn’t have “all that amount of time left” and predicts her “time must be coming quite soon” as she discussed career-spanning achievements and mortality in an interview with My Weekly magazine, reported the Independent. Yet with age, Lumley said she has learned to get the most out of every day and stop worrying. “I used to panic when I was young, but as I’ve got older I’ve started literally to live day to day,” she said. “With age, you work out what matters. I always knew that good stuff would come along when I was older. When I was 18, I longed to be 30. When I was 30, longed to be 50. We mustn’t be led into thinking getting old is bad. Growing old is good.” She said that she doesn’t want to waste “a minute of being on this beautiful planet,” and she added that her “big message” to young people is to put their phones down. “You need time in your head. I’m so afraid we’re going to breed a generation who don’t know the world and don’t know how to talk,” she said.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
John Frieda is known for its range of frizz-taming haircare products at affordable price points, including the bestselling John Frieda Frizz Ease Extra Strength Serum. Now, the haircare brand is tackling another common concern: hair thinning. The brand’s ULTRAFiller+ Hair Density Scalp Serum targets fine, thinning hair at the roots by nourishing the scalp with a potent blend of ingredients, including biotin, peptides, and caffeine. It also contains rosemary extract, a buzzy haircare ingredient that’s been shown to help combat hair loss. After all, hair growth starts at the scalp, and this targeted formula is designed to boost circulation and decongest follicles, resulting in more density and less shedding.
Plus, like John Frieda’s tried-and-true hero products, this Hair Density Scalp Serum offers 72 hours of weightless protection so you can say goodbye to flyaways and reduce the appearance of split ends without compromising volume and shine. The triple threat hair serum also offers heat protection, so you can use it before styling your hair with heat to reduce damage and breakage. Best of all? The formula works to volumize hair fast. Some reviewers state that the product has delivered visible results in just three to four weeks. If you’re looking for a hair serum that offers hair thinning defense, along with frizz support and heat protection, look no further than John Frieda’s ULTRAFiller+ Hair Density Scalp Serum.
The White House has launched its own Drudge Report-esque website to spotlight positive news stories on President Donald Trump. Called the White House Wire, or WHWire, the site is a one-stop shop for news on the president and so far features headlines on the “rousing success” of his first 100 days that link to outlets like Fox News Digital, Breitbart, and even an op-ed written by Republican Senator Roger Marshall for Newsweek. The website’s layout appears to allude to news aggregation website Drudge Report, which famously broke the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal in the ‘90s, and similarly uses a bulletin board to promote different links. Shortly after launching the wire, Drudge poked fun at the president’s new venture and wrote on its main page: “Developing: Trump launching his own Drudge Report using taxpayer dollars!” “It’s a place for supporters of the president’s agenda to get the real news all in one place in a shareable and readable format,” a White House official told Axios of the new website Wednesday, adding that it’s “part of the Trump administration’s effort to provide transparency and institute policies that put America first.”
Musician Sheryl Crow revealed that an armed man got onto her property after she publicly ditched her Tesla to protest “President Musk.” In an interview with Variety, the singer-songwriter described the alarming example of right-wing backlash to her viral video in February. “This feels different, because when I came out against Walmart carrying guns [in a 1996 song], not everybody was armed—and certainly I didn’t live in Tennessee, where everybody is armed,“ she said. “So yeah, there was a moment where I actually really felt very afraid: A man got on my property, in my barn, who was armed. It doesn’t feel safe when you’re dealing with people who are so committed.” Crow nevertheless indicated she would post the video again, even while knowing the response it would generate. “I can’t help it,” she said. “I feel like I’m fighting for my kids.” Crow pledged to donate profits from her sold electric vehicle to NPR, “which is under threat by President Musk, in hopes that the truth will continue to find its way to those willing to know the truth,” she wrote in an Instagram post sharing the video at the time.