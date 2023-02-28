CHEAT SHEET
Singer-Songwriter Ben Kweller’s 16-Year-Old Son Killed in Car Accident
Singer-songwriter Ben Kweller’s son Dorian Zev Kweller died in a car accident Monday. He was 16. The aspiring musician had already released several songs under the name Zev before his tragic death. “He was a real legend,” Ben wrote in an Instagram tribute. “Kindest, gentle soul, a friend to all. If you knew him, you know. We’ll never get over him as long as we’re here on earth.” He added, “My baby boy was at the starting line with so much life ahead of him… I have no idea why things like this happen. We’re in complete shock and don’t know what the future holds.” Kweller was the oldest child of parents Ben and Liz, who married in 2003. He’s survived by his younger brother, Judah.