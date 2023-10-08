Singer-Songwriter Behind Katy Perry Hit Found Alive After 3 Month Disappearance
SAFE AND SOUND
Camela Leierth-Segura, the 48-year-old singer-songwriter behind Katy Perry’s “Walking On Air,” was found alive after disappearing three months ago, friends and officials confirmed. Leierth-Segura had been missing since June 29, prompting concern from friends who sought public help finding her. Beverly Hills police confirmed her well-being after Leierth-Segura was found safe in California this week, but have declined to share further details. Her friend, Cecilia Foss, similarly confirmed her well-being in a post to Instagram. “I wanted to let you all know that my friend Camela who has been missing for the past three months was found yesterday,” she wrote. “Her family has asked for privacy and I can’t share any of the details, but she is safe now.”