Singer Sundance Head Shot on His Texas Ranch
“Darlin' Don’t Go” singer Jason ‘Sundance’ Head, 46, was shot on Friday at his Texas ranch. TMZ was first to report that the shooting took place in a rural part of the Lone Star State. The online site said paramedics were able to get the winner of season 11 of “The Voice” in stable condition and he was recovering in a hospital in Tyler. Head’s agent Trey Newman told The New York Post “he’s stable,” adding that the gunshot wound was “to his naval area.”“It missed all vital organs. It was not self-inflicted.” Newman added “We don’t know if it was an accident with his gun or if it was another hunter nearby. The bullet is lodged in some fatty tissue, and the only way it could have have happened is if it travelled through something else.‘ The rep added “His wife is on the way to the hospital now to get a little more information from the doctors. We’re not sure if he is awake.” Earlier on Friday, Head posted a photo on his Facebook page showing the inside of a tent. “Woke up this morning to the sound of silence,” he captioned the photo. Newman told The Post that Head was hunting on his ranch at the time. The “Me and Jesus” singer called 911 himself.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT