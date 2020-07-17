CHEAT SHEET
    Singer Tamar Braxton Hospitalized After Suspected Drug Overdose: Reports

    STABLE CONDITION

    Rachel Olding

    Breaking News Editor

    Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    Singer and reality-TV personality Tamar Braxton has reportedly been hospitalized for a suspected drug overdose on Wednesday. NME reported the overdose was being treated as a possible suicide attempt. Braxton, 43, had been staying at a hotel in Los Angeles with her partner, David Adefeso, who found her unresponsive and called 911, The Blast reported. She is in stable condition.

    If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741

