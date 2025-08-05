Singer Terry Reid, Who Turned Down Led Zeppelin, Dies at 75

Will Ferrell to Reunite With SNL Castmate for Netflix Show
SUPERSTARS
Former Saturday Night Live castmates Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon will reunite for a new comedy series for Netflix, according to Deadline. The pair will star opposite one another in the currently untitled 10-episode series, in which Ferrell will play a golf legend. Shannon will play his “foul-mouthed ex-wife Stacy.“ Comedian Ramy Youssef was Ferrell’s original co-star and co-creator, but left the project due to creative differences last year, the site also reports. Ferrell and Shannon overlapped at SNL from 1996 to 2001 and later appeared together as the fictionalized news anchors Cord Hosenbeck and Tish Cattigan to co-host the Rose Parade for Amazon Prime Video. They shared the screen in 1999’s Superstar and have referenced their ongoing friendship frequently over the years. Ferrell told GQ in 2004, “Molly Shannon and I used to talk about this on SNL, about how we approached all the sketches as little acting pieces. Even with the most outlandish character.”