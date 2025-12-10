Singer Torches Trump for Using Song in ICE Video

Cheat Sheet
Terrifying Footage Shows Skydiver Getting Tangled on Plane Wing
NIGHTMARE AT 15,000 FEET
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 12.11.25 9:21AM EST 
Published 12.11.25 7:08AM EST 
Terrifying Footage Shows Skydiver Getting Tangled on Plane Wing
Terrifying Footage Shows Skydiver Getting Tangled on Plane Wing Jarrad Nolan/ATSB

Dramatic footage shows the moment an experienced skydiver was forced to cut himself loose from his parachute after it became tangled on a plane’s wing. The parachutist was the first of 17 jumping from a Cessna Caravan at 15,000 feet, when the handle of his reserve chute snagged onto the aircraft, dragging him from the plane and leaving him suspended in mid-air. While dangling from the wing, the skydiver managed to use a hook knife to sever his lines, sending him into freefall before he was able to deploy his backup chute and land safely with only minor injuries. The Australian Transport Safety Bureau released the video as part of its findings into what went wrong over Mission Beach, about 90 miles from Cairns, on Sept. 20. The disruption also caused another jumper to fall prematurely from the aircraft, although they also landed unharmed. “This type of situation, where a reserve parachute is entangled with the aircraft, is unique and extreme,” said Australian Parachute Federation (APF) chief executive Stephen Porter. “Fortunately, in this case, the parachutist had a functioning main parachute as an option.” Porter praised the skydiver’s “calmness and ability to assess the situation” for the good outcome, and credited the pilot’s ability to “calmly assess the situation and make quick decisions under pressure.”

Man Killed by Snowplow at Airport in Freezing Conditions
HOLIDAY HORROR
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 12.11.25 10:02AM EST 
Published 12.11.25 9:39AM EST 
Snow falls as cars drop off travelers outside Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport on November 26, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. A winter storm warning is in effect as several inches of snow fell overnight and wind gusts have been recorded over 40 miles per hour. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

A 47-year-old man was killed at an airport after being hit by a snowplow, according to People. He died after being struck by a Ford F550 snowplow at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport, People reported, citing a statement from Metropolitan Airports Commission spokesperson Jeff Lea. The man, whose name has not been released, is understood to have been an employee at aviation catering company LSG Sky Chefs. Lea said the plow struck him at about 6.45 p.m. near Terminal Two. Medics, he said, were unable to save him. The vehicle was being driven by a 25-year-old contracted by Sky Chefs, who “remained on scene cooperating with law enforcement,” Lea said. “Driver impairment is not believed to be a factor.” It came on a bitter day where around 200 flights were delayed at the airport, and temperatures were below 30 degrees. Parallel investigations are being carried out by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol Airport Police Department. According to CBS News, a LSG Sky Chefs spokesperson said, “This loss affects all of us—especially those who worked closely with him every day.”

Iconic Art That Introduced the World to ‘Star Wars’ Sells for Record Price
PIECE OF HISTORY
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 12.11.25 7:52AM EST 
Published 12.11.25 7:51AM EST 
Star Wars Painting Auction
Star Wars Painting Auction Heritage Auctions/Heritage Auctions

A 1977 painting that introduced the world to Star Wars sold for $3.875 million at an auction, becoming the most expensive piece of memorabilia in the franchise’s history. Tom Jung’s acrylic and airbrushed painting, later repurposed as the film’s iconic movie poster, first appeared on billboards, theater programs, and in newspaper ads in the weeks before the film’s initial release, serving as the general public’s first glimpse into George Lucas’ now-legendary space opera. “For most of America, this was the first time they got a glimpse of the galaxy far, far away,” said Charles Eptin of Heritage Auctions. “Anyone who’s seen these movies or the marketing materials around it—you see this piece, your heart starts racing.” He called the painting a “cultural artifact” and a piece of American history. The painting initially belonged to Star Wars producer Gary Kurtz, who passed it to his daughter, who later put it up for auction with a starting bid of $1 million. The buyer chose to keep their identity private. Before the sale, the most expensive piece of Star Wars memorabilia was Darth Vader’s lightsaber, which sold for $3.6 million at an auction in August, which also included a whip used by Indiana Jones in The Last Crusade.

Rising Dem Star Welcomes War With ICE Barbie and Her Goons
BRING IT ON
Laura Esposito 

Breaking News Reporter

Updated 12.10.25 7:06PM EST 
Published 12.10.25 7:02PM EST 
Rising Dem Star Wages War With Top ICE Barbie Goon

Zohran Mamdani didn’t mince words when asked about Kristi Noem or her ICE-agent cronies. In an interview with MS Now (MSNBC) on Wednesday, the New York City mayor-elect hit back at the Homeland Security Secretary’s claim that he may have “violated the Constitution” by releasing a video informing migrants of their rights when approached by ICE agents. “I’m proud to inform people of their rights, and I can’t think of a more American thing to do than to speak about the protections that we all have under the law,” the Democratic Socialist said. Mamdani, 34, also said he was “prepared for any consequence” that came with “standing up [for] New Yorkers,” including arrest. He added that he would make it his goal to ensure that Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino—who has spearheaded volatile immigration raids in Chicago and other American cities—won’t make it to the Big Apple’s subway stations. “My responsibility is to do the work necessary to ensure that doesn’t take place... What I also told the president, is we have the NYPD here. We trust the NYPD to deliver that public safety, we do not need ICE and the National Guard to make that same case.” Noem’s veiled threat comes weeks after Donald Trump lavished praise on Mamdani during an Oval Office meeting. The Daily Beast has reached out to the Homeland Security Department for comment.

Fired Football Coach Jailed for Assault Hours Later
DOUBLE WHAMMY
Will Neal 

Reporter

Updated 12.11.25 7:15AM EST 
Published 12.11.25 6:19AM EST 
ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 29: Head coach Sherrone Moore of the Michigan Wolverines reacts against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium on November 29, 2025 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore has been jailed after an alleged assault following his firing for engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a member of staff. Luke Hales/Getty Images

University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore found himself in jail only hours after being fired from his $5.5 million-a-year job. The 39-year-old father of three was arrested Wednesday after an alleged assault in Pittsfield Township and booked into Washtenaw County Jail, the Associated Press reported. Earlier, Moore had been fired as head coach after an internal review found he violated conduct rules by engaging in an improper relationship with a staff member. “This conduct constitutes a clear violation of university policy, and UM maintains zero tolerance for such behavior,” said Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel. Moore signed a five-year contract in 2024, but officials said the school would not have to pay out on the remaining years because he was fired for cause. The move brings an end to Moore’s two-year run as head coach, which included a 9-3 record this season. Associate head coach Biff Poggi has been named interim leader as the Wolverines prepare for the upcoming Citrus Bowl.

NASA Scrambles After Veteran Mars Spacecraft Mysteriously Goes Dark
SILENCE
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 12.11.25 6:19AM EST 
Published 12.11.25 6:16AM EST 
-, SPACE: This artist impression image released by European Space Agency (ESA) shows Mars Express in orbit around Mars. Mars Express, launched by a Soyuz fregat 02 June 2003 will eject the Beagle 2 lander 19 December 2003. Beagle 2 will make its own way to the correct landing site on the surface. The orbiter will then manoeuvre into a highly elliptical capture orbit, from which it can move into its operational near-polar orbit. AFP PHOTO/ ESA /Illustration by Medialab (Photo credit should read -/AFP via Getty Images)
AFP via Getty Images

NASA has lost contact with one of its longtime Mars workhorses after the spacecraft abruptly stopped communicating. Maven was working before it went behind the red planet, but when it reappeared, there was silence, NASA said. The orbiter has spent more than a decade studying the Martian upper atmosphere and its interaction with the solar wind. That research helped scientists conclude that the sun drove most of the planet’s atmosphere into space over time, shifting Mars from a warm, wet world to a cold and arid one. The spacecraft, launched in 2013 and in orbit the following year, has also been a key communications relay for NASA’s rovers Curiosity and Perseverance. Engineering teams are investigating the loss of contact. NASA still has two active spacecraft circling Mars—the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, launched in 2005, and Mars Odyssey, launched in 2001—while work continues to reestablish communication with Maven.

Singer Torches Trump for Using Song in ICE Video

NOT TAKING THE BAIT
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.10.25 6:29PM EST 
SZA
Warner Bros. TV/Getty Images

SZA tore into the White House on Wednesday after the administration shared a video on X featuring her vocals over footage of ICE agents carrying out arrests. The clip, posted to the official White House account, shows officers chasing and detaining people while audio of SZA singing “Big Boys”—from her 2022 Saturday Night Live sketch—plays over it. In a heated response on X, SZA accused the administration of deliberately baiting artists into reacting for engagement. Replying to her former manager, Terrence ‘Punch’ Henderson, who criticized the strategy, she wrote: “White House rage baiting artists for free promo is PEAK DARK .. inhumanity + shock and aw tactics .. Evil n Boring.” The backlash adds SZA to a growing list of performers publicly objecting to the White House’s use of their music in political messaging. Just last week, Sabrina Carpenter called out the administration for using her song “Juno” in a similar video. The clip was quietly deleted after she denounced what she described as the White House’s “inhumane agenda.”

Pop Star Begs Elon Musk to Stop Scaring His Pregnant Wife
SONIC BOOM
Adam Downer 

Breaking News Reporter

Updated 12.10.25 8:24PM EST 
Published 12.10.25 6:08PM EST 
BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 19: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk watch the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket on November 19, 2024 in Brownsville, Texas. SpaceX’s billionaire owner, Elon Musk, a Trump confidante, has been tapped to lead the new Department of Government Efficiency alongside former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 19: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk watch the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket on November 19, 2024 in Brownsville, Texas. SpaceX’s billionaire owner, Elon Musk, a Trump confidante, has been tapped to lead the new Department of Government Efficiency alongside former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Pop singer Charlie Puth is begging Elon Musk for some relief from rocket launches rattling his house and scaring his pregnant wife. “Hi @elonmusk…” wrote Puth, 34, to the tech mogul on X Wednesday. “These sonic booms have gotten progressively louder since they started launching the rockets in Santa Barbara. This one at 3am today felt like 150-160 dB, violently shook our whole house, and really frightened my pregnant wife. I hope they do not get louder :/.” SpaceX launched a rocket at 3:40 a.m. the morning of Dec. 10 from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. Santa Barbara is roughly 60 miles away from Vandenberg. It is unknown how he measured the decibel level, but the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association says any volume above 120 dB is unsafe for any period of time. SpaceX admitted on its website that “residents of Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura counties may have heard one or more sonic booms during the launch, but what residents experienced depended on weather and other conditions.” The Daily Beast has reached out to SpaceX for comment. Unfortunately for Puth, SpaceX has another rocket launch planned for Sunday, Dec. 14.

ICE Barbie Addresses Who Is Sliding Into Her DMs
READ RECEIPTS
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 12.10.25 5:59PM EST 
Published 12.10.25 4:39PM EST 
US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem (C) speaks, during a Cabinet Meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC on December 2, 2025.
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images

The Department of Homeland Security informed a journalist requesting legal copies of Kristi Noem’s Truth Social DMs that they couldn’t locate any. Lauren Harper, a journalist for the Freedom of the Press Foundation, reported that she requested copies of the DMs from “all cabinet officials with active Truth Social accounts,” including “restored copies of all deleted messages” after President Trump accidentally published direct correspondence with Attorney General Pam Bondi on the social media site. Harper submitted this request under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), which, amongst other things, allows people to request federal agency records. Correspondence on social media is deemed a federal record that, under federal records management rules, must be preserved and reviewed when FOIA requests are submitted. Harper wrote that she was expecting to receive “at least some records” from Noem’s account—which has over two million followers and receives regular engagement—as her account “is as active as Bondi’s.” However, DHS told her that, after conducting a “comprehensive review,” they could not locate the requested records. ”We are appealing the DHS denial to get to the bottom of it,“ Harper wrote. DHS did not immediately respond to the Beast’s request for comment.

Netflix to Release Series on Infamous Missing Person Case
TRUE CRIME
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.10.25 3:21PM EST 
WASHINGTON - JUNE 08: Beth Holloway participates in the launch of the Natalee Holloway Resource Center on June 8, 2010 in Washington, DC. The non profit resource center was founded by Holloway and the National Museum of Crime & Punishment and was created to assist families of missing persons. Beth Holloway's daughter Natalee is the Alabama teen who disappeared five years ago in Aruba. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Netflix announced on Monday that it will release a three-part documentary series about a missing-person case from 20 years ago that captured international headlines. The series will delve into the disappearance of Natalee Holloway, an 18-year-old who vanished during her 2005 vacation to Aruba. At the helm will be Murder in Big Horn co-director Matthew Galkin and Dani Sloane, who executive-produced the Netflix documentary The Menendez Brothers. Holloway arrived in Aruba in May 2005 with 124 graduates of Alabama’s Mountain Brook High School. She was last seen by classmates at 1:30 a.m. on May 30, leaving a bar in a car with Joran van der Sloot, a Dutch honors student who was later convicted in a 2010 murder, and his friends Deepak and Satish Kalpoe. All three were arrested but never convicted. She was never found despite extensive searching. Holloway was declared legally dead in 2012 at her father’s request. Over a decade later, in 2023, van der Sloot confessed to murdering her with a cinder block and leaving her body in the ocean. The series will include unreported parts of the case, as well as unreleased audio from Holloway’s family and friends.

