Singer Who Toured With Famous Boyband Dies at 26
Singer Camryn Magness, who toured with the boy band One Direction and the girl group Fifth Harmony, has died at the age of 26. “Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of our beloved Camryn,” said a Tuesday post on Facebook, announcing the singer’s death and describing her as “a radiant force whose voice, coy, and bright spirit touched so many.” Magness died on Dec. 5 after being fatally struck while riding an electric scooter, a source told People. Magness’ career began at age eight, and she went on to join the band for their first headlining tour and the next one after they invited her back, according to a 2012 Teen Vogue interview. “It was amazing and terrifying,” the then 13-year-old told CBS News about the tour. “I am young so I don’t really have life experience,” she added. She debuted her third single, “Now or Never,” during her first 2012 tour with the band, and her fourth single, “Lovesick,” during the second tour in 2013. According to her obituary, Magness was engaged to “the love of her life, Christian Name,” and the pair shared two dogs, Brooklyn and Zeplin. “Camryn’s life, though far too short, was filled with meaning,” the obituary states.