Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

Singer’s New Movie Is an Utter Bomb at the Box Office

BLANDING LIGHTS
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 05.21.25 1:45AM EDT 
Abel Tesfaye, known as 'The Weeknd' on May 18, 2025.  REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Abel Tesfaye, known as 'The Weeknd' on May 18, 2025. Eduardo Munoz/REUTERS

Hurry Up Tomorrow, the celluloid vanity project from singer The Weeknd, has tanked at the box office following diabolical reviews. The psychological thriller with a $15 million budget took just $3.3 million over the May 16-18 weekend. The film is a fictionalized version of the life of The Weeknd, aka Abel Tesfaye. He plays an insomniac pop star heading towards a mental breakdown who meets a mysterious fan played by Jenna Ortega. Barry Keoghan also stars in the movie, which was co-written and co-produced by Tesfaye. He based the story on a 2022 incident when he lost his voice on stage in Los Angeles and had to stop his show, citing psychological stress. Hurry Up Tomorrow received a brutal 14% review on Rotten Tomatoes and assigned a score of 29 out of 100 on Metacritic. It was designed to be a companion piece to the album of the same name which reached No.1 on the Billboard chart in January. Hurry Up Tomorrow is the final project Tesfaye plans to release under his The Weeknd alter-ego. Tesfaye’s acting skills were also panned in the 2023 TV flop The Idol, where he played self-help guru Tadros.

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
The Single Word That Got George Wendt His Iconic Role on ‘Cheers’
TV HISTORY
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 05.20.25 8:17PM EDT 
Actor George Wendt in 2009
Frank Polich/REUTERS

Late Cheers star George Wendt shared secrets from the TV show that made him famous in his final public appearance. Wendt, who died at age 76 on Tuesday, joined Cheers co-stars Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson on their Where Everybody Knows Your Name podcast in August 2024. In the chat, the actor said his audition for Cheers was initially only one single word, at the end of the 1982 pilot episode. At the time, Wendt had landed his first major role in a TV show called Making the Grade. “My agent said, ‘They want you to do this Cheers,’" Wendt told his former cast mates. His agent had told the Cheers team he wasn’t available, but he auditioned anyway. However his agent clarified it was a “really small” role. “How small? Well it’s really just one line. Actually it’s one word. Come to think of it it’s one syllable. I said ‘What’s the syllable?’ She said ‘Beer’. ” Wendt then read for a character ironically called George, which morphed into his Norm Peterson character. “I read it and they decided they’d try to make it work out so I could do both shows, then the other show got cancelled.” Cheers ran from September 30, 1982 to May 20, 1993.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Treat Yourself to Some Self-Love During Lelo’s Masturbation Month Sale
GOOD VIBES ONLY
Scouted Staff
Updated 05.20.25 7:02PM EDT 
Published 01.28.25 10:02PM EST 
One a LELO's vibrators laying on a bedside table. The vibrator is purple and white. Next to the vibrator is a lit candle, seashell, and a stack of books.
LELO

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you’re looking for an NSFW gift for your S.O. or just a self-care treat to spice up solo play on any day, Lelo has everything you need to keep the good vibes going all year long. Lelo is known for being the ‘designer’ sex toy brand, and while its offerings are some of the best on the market, its prices are on the steep side. However, in celebration of Masturbation Month, Lelo is slashing its prices. You can save up to 40 percent! No codes needed.

SORAYA 2
Buy At LELO

Free Shipping

Lelo’s sale includes a range of discounted luxury sex toys, but if you’re new to the brand, the Soraya 2 is a fan favorite that’s suitable for sex toy beginners and connoisseurs alike. This updated version of the bestselling premium rabbit vibrator is engineered with dual-stimulation features, allowing for both clitoral and G-spot orgasms. Plus, the controls are right at your fingertips for customized pleasure. Play with twelve different vibration settings that range from a teasing murmur to a satisfying pulse. The Soraya 2 will always leave you coming... back for more.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Hawaii Woman Hints She’s Ready to Spill After Disappearance
MYSTERY TRIP
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 05.21.25 1:41AM EDT 
Hannah Kobayashi
Hannah Kobayashi made contact with her family last week. Screenshot/Hannah Kobayashi/Instagram

Hannah Kobayashi has begun to speak out after her mysterious disappearance–and subsequent reappearance–six months ago. Kobayashi reemerged on social media over the weekend to address her father’s death after he took his own life while searching for her. Kobayashi, 31, from Hawaii, was reported missing after failing to get a flight from New York to Los Angeles last November. While her family feared foul play, Kobayashi was found in Mexico in December after what police called a “voluntary disappearance.” Tragically, her father, Ryan Kobayashi, 58, took his own life while in Los Angeles searching for his daughter in November. On Instagram stories, Kobayashi insisted she had missed the media coverage of her disappearance and her father’s death, according to the Daily Mail. Speaking to SF Gate, Kobayashi added that she was prepared to one day tell the full story: “Given my particular situation on the other side of my experience, I understand how some people would choose to cast me in a negative light, but I know who I am, I know my truth and one day, I will share it,” Kobayashi added. “I do believe that we can all learn to be kinder to one another because we never really know what someone else has been through unless we’ve walked in their shoes.”

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.

Read it at SF Gate

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Spike Lee Disses Trump Without Saying His Name at Cannes Film Festival
AMERICAN VALUES
Josephine Harvey 

Senior News Reporter

Updated 05.20.25 11:51PM EDT 
Published 05.20.25 11:44PM EDT 
Director Spike Lee attends a press conference for the film "Highest 2 Lowest" at Cannes Film Festival.
Benoit Tessier/REUTERS

Spike Lee not-so-subtly threw shade at Donald Trump during a press conference at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday. The filmmaker was asked whether he feels social media is compromising American values. “I don’t know how much we can talk about American values considering who’s the president,” Lee replied, cheekily trailing off and covering his mouth. He added: “My wife said: ‘Spike, be very careful what you say!’” The press conference was for his latest movie, Highest 2 Lowest, which stars Denzel Washington and A$AP Rocky. Lee has been critical of the president in the past and recently suggested his Oscar-nominated “Malcolm X” could not have been made in Trump’s America. Later in the presser, Lee was asked about Trump’s plan to impose tariffs on foreign-made films. He said, “people are hurting ... I don’t know how that’s going to work.” Trump announced on Truth Social earlier this month he intends to impose 100% tariffs on movies produced abroad because foreign incentives are drawing American filmmakers away from the U.S. “WE WANT MOVIES MADE IN AMERICA, AGAIN!” Trump wrote.

Read it at Variety

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

This Mighty Patch Visibly Improves Pimples While You Sleep
SMALL BUT MIGHTY
AD BY Hero Cosmetics
Published 05.20.25 12:00AM EDT 
A collection of Hero Cosmetics' Mighty Patch boxes on a dark blue background.
Hero Cosmetics

Still popping pimples in the bathroom? Instead of possibly making the problem worse, use Hero Cosmetics’ award-winning Mighty Patch, which effortlessly heals and improves pimples overnight.

Mighty Patch Original patch
Buy At Hero Cosmetics$15

Mighty Patches use a fluid-absorbing hydrocolloid gel that pulls out all the pimple gunk (you can watch it happen as the patch changes from translucent to white). Plus, the barrier stops additional bacteria from entering the zit. After six to eight hours, your pimple will look visibly improved.

Mighty Patch Body patch
Buy At Hero Cosmetics$15

An extra-extra-large version of the Mighty Patch, the Body patch is perfect for acne on larger areas like shoulders, foreheads, backs, and butts. The smartly-placed notches in the patch ensure it contours to your body so you can deal with breakouts wherever they strike.

Superlight Sunscreen SPF 30
Buy At Hero Cosmetics$20

Now that you’ve got gorgeous and blemish-free skin, protect it from harmful UVA and UVB rays with this sunscreen. It uses ingredients like zinc oxide that doesn’t clog pores and leaves a smooth and non-greasy finish that doubles as a light makeup primer.

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
‘Monsters’ Star Reveals Details of Call With Menendez Bro After Ruling
CALL CONNECTED
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 05.20.25 10:57PM EDT 
Cooper Koch
Netflix

Monsters star Cooper Koch revealed Tuesday that he has spoken to Erik Menendez following the news of his resentencing. Koch, who played Erik in the hit Netflix series, added that the 54-year-old hopes to continue his prison reform work should he be granted parole. “I spoke to [Erik] yesterday and he is so excited … He doesn’t even care that much about getting out, I mean of course he does, but he is so passionate about what’s going to happen afterwards,” Koch told Variety Tuesday. “He wants to start a lot of change in the prison system,” he continued, noting that Menendez hopes to advocate for prisoners sentenced to life without parole and continue working at aid programs he and his brother, Lyle, spearheaded in prison. “I know a lot of people think, ‘Oh they’re just gonna get out of prison and go on vacation’ … No, they’re gonna stay the course and continue walking towards helping people with [life without parole] get the sentencing that they deserve.” Erik and Lyle’s sentences were reduced last week from life in prison without the possibility of parole to 50 years with the possibility of parole. The brothers were convicted in 1996 for the murder of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
New Book Reveals Eye-Popping Salary One Biden Aide Made
🤑🤑🤑
William Vaillancourt
Updated 05.20.25 8:24PM EDT 
Published 05.20.25 7:47PM EDT 
Mike Donilon
Kevin Mohatt/REUTERS

The chief strategist for Joe Biden’s 2024 presidential campaign made about $4 million—much more than others in the former president’s orbit. Mike Donilon’s pay “outraged” senior campaign staff, CNN’s Jake Tapper and Axios’ Alex Thompson write in Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again. “The president told the campaign: Pay Mike what he wants,” they write, Axios reported Tuesday. Donilon has been Biden’s adviser for more than four decades. After being lead strategist for his 2020 run for office, Donilon served in the White House until moving back out last January for Biden’s attempted reelection. Among the other juicy details in Tapper and Thompson’s book is how Biden’s aides discussed the possibility of him needing a wheelchair if reelected, and how he didn’t recognize George Clooney at a June 2024 fundraiser. In addition to those close to Biden, Tapper himself has been accused by some on the right for helping shield the public from Biden’s health condition, which the CNN anchor denies. As for Donilon, he said earlier this year that it was only a media-driven “impression” that Biden’s acuity weakened towards the end of his term.

Read it at Axios

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Harvey Weinstein’s Retrial Derailed by Bizarre Medical Episode
NOT WELL
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.20.25 6:08PM EDT 
Harvey Weinstein and Jessica Mann.
The Daily Beast/Getty

As Jessica Mann concluded her testimony in Harvey Weinstein’s retrial on Tuesday, the former actress made a bold statement. Mann, who had just finished recounting a brutal sexual assault she said Weinstein committed in 2013, stared directly into his eyes, and made a hand gesture urging him to return her gaze. Instead, the former producer appeared to suffer a medical episode, emitting strange gurgling noises until court officers came to his aid. Weinstein, 72, quickly recovered from the episode. However, his defense attorney, Arthur Aidala, still attempted to use the incident as grounds for a mistrial, arguing Mann’s gesture had been inappropriate. The judge, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Curtis Farber, quickly dismissed his argument. After nearly three decades as one of Hollywood’s most powerful film producers, Weinstein’s career unraveled in 2017 when dozens of women came forward with allegations of sexual abuse. He was arrested in New York the following year and convicted of sexual assault and rape in 2020, before standing trial in Los Angeles, where he was convicted on three more charges. Weinstein is now undergoing a retrial in New York after a judge overturned his conviction last year. Mann, who alleges Weinstein sexually abused her during their brief romantic relationship in 2013, was one of three accusers to take the stand in the retrial.

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Kids of ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Stars Audition for Reboot
GENERATIONAL SLAYING
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 05.20.25 6:08PM EDT 
Published 05.20.25 6:07PM EDT 
Sarah Michelle Gellar revealed that some kids of the original actors of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" have auditioned for the show.
Sarah Michelle Gellar revealed that some kids of the original actors of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" have auditioned for the show. Fotos International/Courtesy of Getty Images

Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar revealed Monday that a few familiar names might show up in the cult-classic’s reboot. The actress revealed in a joint interview with co-star Alyson Hannigan, who played Buffy’s friend Willow, that a few notable children have auditioned for the Hulu show. “I know somebody who was on the show whose child auditioned on the show. I know a few people from the show whose children came in,” Gellar said. Hannigan, appearing shocked, joked: “It better not have been one of my kids!” The show just announced 15-year-old Ryan Kiera Armstrong as its lead slayer last week, who will star alongside Gellar. Many Buffy alums have kids that are in the right age range for the show, like Emily and Daisy Head, both actresses and the daughters of Anthony Head. Head played Rupert Giles, Buffy’s mentor and father-figure, in the original show. Gellar and Hannigan both have children of their own that could hypothetically star in the revival. Gellar has a daughter born in 2009 and a son born in 2012, and Hannigan has a daughter born in 2009 and another daughter born in 2012.

Read it at Entertainment Weekly

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

The AI-Powered Bike Is Engineered to Give You the Most Effective Workout in the Shortest Time Possible
RIDE ON
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 04.01.25 2:54PM EDT 
Carol Bike
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Carol Bike.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re looking to revamp your at-home fitness lineup ahead of summer 2025 (it’s only a couple of months away!) and don’t have hours to commit to exercising each day, allow us to introduce you to the game-changing Carol Bike. The science-backed and AI-powered fitness bike is engineered to give you maximum results in the shortest time possible—and by the shortest time, we mean as little as five minutes. Yes, really. In fact, according to the brand, the Carol Bike is “proven to deliver double the health and fitness benefits in 90 percent less time compared to regular cardio.”

Not only is it a huge time-saver, but the Carol Bike is also designed to be personalized to the rider’s individual fitness levels, goals, and preferences, making the workouts easy to follow, time-efficient, and super effective. It’s suitable for all ages and fitness levels, so whether you’re a cardio king or new to exercising, the Carol Bike will be your ultimate fitness sidekick this spring and beyond.

Carol Bike
See At

Free Returns | Free Shipping

So how can you get superior health and fitness benefits in 90 percent less time compared to regular cardio? Carol’s AI and Reduced Exertion HIIT (REHIT) technology optimizes the workout to your ability and fitness level, so every second matters—and no time is wasted. The personalized, optimal resistance levels are automatically adjusted as you work out, at precisely the right time, making the most efficient workouts easy to follow.

Carol Bike is designed to maximize training efficiency, with the shortest, most effective workouts, backed by science. And new rider-inspired features that give riders more flexibility to exercise their way,” says Ulrich Dempfle, CEO & Co-Founder of Carol. You can try the Carol Bike for yourself risk-free for 100 days, and the brand offers free shipping (seven to 10 business days) in the U.S and 0 percent financing options. Ride on!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Cassie’s Rapper Ex Kid Cudi To Testify in Diddy Trial
PURSUIT OF JUSTICE
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Updated 05.20.25 4:37PM EDT 
Published 05.20.25 4:12PM EDT 
Kid Cudi
Kid Cudi is expected to take the stand in Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial on Wednesday or Thursday of this week. Rich Polk/Deadline via Getty Images

Cassie Ventura‘s ex-boyfriend Kid Cudi is expected to testify in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial on Wednesday or Thursday this week, reports NBC News. Cudi, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, first came up in relation to Diddy when Ventura alleged in her 2023 lawsuit that the now-incarcerated ex-mogul threatened Mescudi when he found out the rapper was dating Ventura. “Sean said he was going to hurt the both of us,” Ventura testified last week. She claimed she ended the relationship because there was “too much uncertainty if we continued to see each other.” In January of 2012, Mescudi’s car exploded in his driveway. Ventura told the court that she knew it was Diddy’s doing right away. “He mentioned when we were out of the country that Scott’s car would be blown up and he wanted his friends to see it,” she explained. Combs’ defense has tried to paint him as a violent, jealous boyfriend—not a sex trafficker—and the prosecution has portrayed his threatening behavior as a method to his alleged trafficking coercion. Mescudi confirmed through a spokesperson that Diddy blowing up his car is “true,” but has not commented further on anything Diddy-related ahead of his expected testimony.

Read it at NBC News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Bill Belichick May Be Engaged to 24-Year-Old Girlfriend Jordon Hudson
AGE GAP ROMANCE
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.20.25 4:14PM EDT 
Bill Belichick (L) and Jordon Hudson (R)
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Fanatics

One of America’s biggest headline-grabbing couples may have just taken things to the next level. According to a recent New York Times feature, Jordon Hudson, the 24-year-old girlfriend (and sometime PR manager) of former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, has told at least one person they are engaged. Unsurprisingly, neither Hudson nor Belichick has publicly confirmed the news. Though once active on social media, they’ve been increasingly reticent to discuss their relationship in recent weeks. Belichick, now the head coach of UNC Football, went public with Hudson, a fishermen’s rights advocate and occasional pageant contestant, back in Oct. 2024. The pair first sparked engagement rumors in February, when Hudson was spotted wearing a diamond ring at various events. However, they became a national spectacle last month after Belichick’s disastrous appearance on CBS’ Sunday Morning, in which Hudson stepped in to shut down a question about how they met. Since then, it seems like everyone in their orbit has had something to say about the controversial relationship. Former Patriots Cam Newton and Rob Gronkowski have publicly called the romance a “distraction” to Belichick’s coaching, while Belichick’s own daughter-in-law slammed Hudson on social media after the CBS debacle. Belichick, meanwhile, has promised to keep their relationship on the sidelines.

Read it at The New York Times

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now
PoliticsNancy Mace Parades Her Own Naked Photos in Bizarre Hearing
Sarah Ewall-Wice
PoliticsTrump Seriously Freaked Out European Allies on Call About Putin
Ewan Palmer
PoliticsGOP Senator Forced to Step in After RFK Jr. Loses His Cool in Hearing
Erkki Forster
TrumplandICE Barbie Offers Her Own Made-Up Definition of Habeas Corpus
Liam Archacki
PoliticsKennedy Center Unveils MAGA Makeover—and It’s Full of Drag Shows
Janna Brancolini