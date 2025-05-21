Singer’s New Movie Is an Utter Bomb at the Box Office
Hurry Up Tomorrow, the celluloid vanity project from singer The Weeknd, has tanked at the box office following diabolical reviews. The psychological thriller with a $15 million budget took just $3.3 million over the May 16-18 weekend. The film is a fictionalized version of the life of The Weeknd, aka Abel Tesfaye. He plays an insomniac pop star heading towards a mental breakdown who meets a mysterious fan played by Jenna Ortega. Barry Keoghan also stars in the movie, which was co-written and co-produced by Tesfaye. He based the story on a 2022 incident when he lost his voice on stage in Los Angeles and had to stop his show, citing psychological stress. Hurry Up Tomorrow received a brutal 14% review on Rotten Tomatoes and assigned a score of 29 out of 100 on Metacritic. It was designed to be a companion piece to the album of the same name which reached No.1 on the Billboard chart in January. Hurry Up Tomorrow is the final project Tesfaye plans to release under his The Weeknd alter-ego. Tesfaye’s acting skills were also panned in the 2023 TV flop The Idol, where he played self-help guru Tadros.