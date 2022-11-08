Single California Ticket Wins Record $2 Billion Lottery Jackpot
POT OF GOLD
After a delay Monday night, a single winning Powerball ticket sold in California snagged the $2.04 billion prize—the biggest jackpot on record. The winner, whose identity has yet to be revealed, bought their ticket at a gas station called Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, the California Lottery said. Lottery officials announced the winning numbers Tuesday: 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and 10 for the Powerball. Monday night’s announcement delay came after one of the 48 state lotteries requested more time to “complete the required security protocols,” Powerball said in a released statement. An official for the Minnesota Lottery said in an email to The New York Times that “unprecedented lottery interest” in participating led to its sales verification system causing a “processing delay.” The official told the Times they didn’t lose “the integrity of the process” and are “conducting a thorough review.”