Single Mom and Ex-Israeli Soldier Chases and Pins Down Man Who Flashed Her While Jogging
A single mom who also happens to be a former Israeli soldier confronted a man who she says flashed her in broad daylight while she was jogging and pinned him down for several minutes, police in Massachusetts say. Massachusetts State Police said the woman, who identified herself as “Aia,” was jogging along Memorial Drive in Cambridge when the man indecently exposed himself. The single mother and former soldier told WCVB that the suspect was “really, really scared” when she chased after him and held him down. “If I don’t chase him, he’s gonna scare some girl and get her all the way down. No,” Aia told WCVB. In video footage of the incident, she chased after the man and held him down while calling out for people nearby to call 911. She said that no one helped, and the man was able to flee the scene. Police are now asking anyone with information on the man’s identity to contact them. “Good for her, you know, I think she put the fear of God in the guy,” a state police spokesman told reporters.