A single striking photograph showing captured Russian troops huddled together in defeat has exposed the stark reality of the deepening crisis facing Russian president Vladimir Putin.

The latest operational update from Ukrainian commanders confirms that troops under the 3rd Army Corps have liberated five key settlements in the northern Donetsk region as part of a major push, codenamed Operation Vivaldi.

The rapid advance retook 20 square miles of territory in its latest phase alone, bringing total reclaimed land to roughly 68 square miles. The surge eliminated a major dangerous bulge in the front lines that Kremlin forces had spent months trying to build up to surround Ukrainian defenders.

Troops under the 3rd Army Corps have liberated five key settlements, in a headache for Putin. Vyacheslav Prokofyev/via REUTERS

For Vladimir Putin, who delights in projecting raw, unyielding military power, the defeat’s human cost is a direct public relations disaster. The third stage of Operation Vivaldi inflicted more than 2,000 Russian casualties and resulted in over 250 Russian personnel being taken prisoner.

Images of defeated, huddled Russian captives standing in lines starkly contrast with Moscow’s cinematic claims of unbreakable resolve.

“The idea that ‘Russians don’t surrender’ from movies in practice turned into entire units surrendering in full—including officers, pilots and artillerymen,” said Brigadier General Andrii Biletskyi, commander of the 3rd Army Corps. “We hope to exchange them for Ukrainian soldiers currently in captivity in the near future.”

Biletskyi said the capturing of the troops marks a turning point in the campaign, describing how Kyiv’s forces outsmarted Russian commanders at every turn through clever deception and tech-forward battlefield tactics.

Moscow’s military leadership fell completely for a tactical feint, wrongly believing the primary Ukrainian attack was coming further to the west. Russian generals frantically burned through their precious military reserves conducting useless counterattacks in the wrong direction while Ukrainian forces slipped past them unnoticed.

“The Russians slept through the real attack, which was focused on capturing Nove,” Biletskyi said, referring to a critical elevated logistics hub in the region. He explained that whichever military force holds the surrounding high ground effectively controls the entire area.

Zelensky's forces have notched another win. Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images

To smash through heavily fortified Russian defensive lines, Ukrainian forces deployed an inventive array of military tech, including old Soviet-era eight-wheeled armored personnel carriers converted into automated, robotic suicide drones. Packed with explosives, the unmanned armored vehicles rolled directly into heavy enemy bunkers, demolishing the strongest Russian fortifications and clearing the path for infantry.

The massive tactical success was achieved despite Ukrainian forces being heavily outnumbered on the ground and operating under constant threat from dangerous enemy aerial drones patrolling the front-line airspace. By systematically knocking out Russian drone communications and jamming supply chains, Ukrainian units opened up vital corridors for their ground assault.