Single Seagull Inflicts Millions of Dollars in Damage on Fighter Jet

1
Trump Takes Pre-Credit if Kimmel and Fallon Get Fired Too
VICTORY LAP
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 07.22.25 1:46PM EDT 
PASSWORD -- Episode 203 -- Pictured: (l-r) Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon -- (Photo by: Evans Vestal Ward/NBC)
PASSWORD -- Episode 203 -- Pictured: (l-r) Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon -- (Photo by: Evans Vestal Ward/NBC) NBC/Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images

Donald Trump thinks hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon will be next on the late-night chopping block after Stephen Colbert, and he hopes he “played a major part in it!” Trump claimed in his post to Truth Social Tuesday that “The word is, and it’s a strong word at that, Jimmy Kimmel is NEXT to go in the untalented Late Night Sweepstakes and, shortly thereafter, [Jimmy] Fallon will be gone.” The hosts of late night, including Fallon, Kimmel, Seth Meyers, Jon Stewart, Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen, and John Oliver all showed solidarity with Colbert by appearing Monday on Colbert’s first show since breaking the news that The Late Show would end in May. While viewers have questioned whether the motivation behind firing Colbert was political, considering Paramount Global’s itch to close its merger deal with Skydance with federal approval, CBS insisted the decision was “purely financial.” Trump didn’t bother to help the network save face on Tuesday as he gloated about his “part” in the decision and hoped that Kimmel and Fallon meet the same fate. “It’s really good to see them go,” Trump also wrote, taunting the hosts as having “absolutely NO TALENT” and for “destroying what used to be GREAT Television.”

Read it at People

2
Cause of Death of Prince William and Prince Harry’s Cousin Revealed
‘DARLING DAUGHTER’
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 07.22.25 1:45PM EDT 
Published 07.22.25 1:44PM EDT 
Prince William, left, and Prince Harry arrive to visit the Support4Grenfell Community Hub in London, September 5, 2017.
Toby Melville/Reuters

Prince William and Prince Harry’s 20-year-old cousin died of “traumatic head injury,” according to a coroner’s report. Rosie Roche, a second cousin to the heir to the British throne, was found dead on July 14 at her home in Norton, Wiltshire. Wiltshire and Swindon coroner’s court opened an inquest Sunday, which found that the English Literature student’s death was not suspicious, according to The Independent. Roche was the daughter of Edmund Hugh Burke Roche and a descendant of the Barons Fermoy. Her grandfather, the 5th Baron Fermoy, was the uncle of Princess Diana. A Wiltshire Police spokesperson said: “There are no suspicious circumstances, and our thoughts are with her family. We would ask that their privacy is respected at this terrible time.” A student at the University of Durham, she was found dead with a firearm nearby by her mother and sister while she was packing to go on vacation with friends. A death notice was posted by the family in the Yorkshire Post, stating: “Darling daughter of Hugh and Pippa, incredible sister to Archie and Agatha, granddaughter to Derek and Rae Long. Private family funeral. A memorial service will be held at a later date.”

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.

Read it at The Independent

3
Tech Tycoon’s Estate Ordered to Pay HP $945M After He Drowned on Yacht
PAY UP
Jack Silvers 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.22.25 1:26PM EDT 
Mike Lynch
Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

A London judge ordered the estate of Mike Lynch, who was once heralded as the “British Bill Gates,” to pay $945 million to Hewlett-Packard on Tuesday. The ruling from British High Court Justice Robert Hildyard in the civil fraud case ends a decade-long legal saga that began when HP accused Lynch of inflating the value of his software company, Autonomy, during its $11 billion sale in 2011. In June 2024, Lynch was acquitted in San Francisco of criminal charges of fraud and conspiracy leading up to the HP deal. Two months later, he died when his yacht, the Bayesian, capsized off the coast of Sicily last August. The $40 million vessel sank in just 20 minutes in 80 mph winds, killing the tech mogul, his daughter, and five others. Now, his estate—estimated to be worth around $675 million—will be liable for the hefty settlement, with bankruptcy a possibility. Hewlett-Packard had originally requested $4.5 billion in damages, a sum Lynch derided as a “wild overstatement” before he died.

Read it at The New York Times

4

Single Seagull Inflicts Millions of Dollars in Damage on Fighter Jet

EXPENSIVE STRIKE
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 07.22.25 1:28PM EDT 
Published 07.22.25 12:59PM EDT 
Eurofighter Typhoon.
Dan Chung/Reuters

A Eurofighter Typhoon warplane is apparently no match for the common seagull. Aviation photographer Javier Alonso de Medina Salguero shared photos of the moment a seagull busted the canopy of the $98 million jet just as it was reaching Mach One, around 767 miles per hour, at an airshow. Salguero was photographing the display at the San Javier Air Base at Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia, and didn’t realize that he had documented the explosive bird strike until the jet prematurely left the show and reported the incident over the radio. The Eurofighter Typhoon was part of the Spanish Air Force and was featured at the Aire25 International Air Festival in Spain on June 15. The pilot made an emergency landing at San Javier Airport and was fortunately uninjured. But repairing the aircraft canopy could cost millions of dollars, according to Simple Flying. The outlet reports that bird strikes can be extremely hazardous and that even a single small bird could significantly damage a fast-moving aircraft. Just this past December, a flock of migratory ducks downed a Jeju Air Flight 2216, killing 179 people.

Bird impact on Eurofighter Typhoon in Aire25
byu/Bright_Thanks_2277 inaviation
Read it at Daily Mail

5
WATCH: Mid-Air Brawl Breaks Out Between Passengers Over Noise Complaint
FIGHT IN FLIGHT
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.22.25 11:08AM EDT 

A China-bound AirAsia budget flight from Kuala Lumpur turned into a mid-air cage fight on Monday evening. A male passenger told a trio of young women seated in front of him to quiet their chatter so he could take a nap, a woman who recorded the incident told the Daily Mail. When they refused, he told them to “shut up” and called them “stupid,” the Mail reports. One of the women turned around and allegedly started pummeling the man as he tried to hide behind a food tray. A nearby passenger told the outlet that two women tag-teamed the fight. Concerned passengers and flight staff intervened to break up the fight as others watched the melee unfold. Not long after, flight attendants successfully pulled the woman off her target. The man did not appear to have suffered any serious injuries. Airport security officials in Sichuan are investigating the incident. Thankfully for the flight staff, the second half of the four-hour flight went smoothly. The Daily Beast has reached out to AirAsia for comment. According to the International Air Transport Association, mid-air brawls caused by “unruly” passengers have increased since the pandemic.

Read it at Daily Mail

6
Trump’s Birthday Card to Epstein Made Jon Stewart ‘Throw Up in My Own Mouth’
GAG REFLEX
Will Neal 

Reporter

Updated 07.22.25 6:57AM EDT 
Published 07.22.25 6:27AM EDT 

Donald Trump’s in the headlines over a birthday greeting he’s alleged to have sent pedophile sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein—and Jon Stewart, for one, is feeling nauseated. “‘Every day is another wonderful secret,’” the Daily Show host said Monday night, quoting from the letter. “I f---ing threw up in my own mouth on that one.” The note, allegedly created as part of album celebrating Epstein’s 50th birthday in 2003, was reported on Thursday by The Wall Street Journal, which Trump is now suing for the insane sum of $10 billion, calling the note “fake,” “false,” and “malicious.” Whatever Trump’s outrage over the note, Stewart says he couldn’t help but gag just reading its contents, which apparently also feature a rudimentary sketch of a naked woman. “Every line in that card sounds like the password you have to use to get into the orgy in Eyes Wide Shut‚” he said. “How much must it have sucked to be the next guy in the office that had to sign that Epstein birthday card—‘You want me to just… you want me to sign it right by the pubic hair, or just by the little t---ies?’”

7
Adam Sandler Pays Tribute to His ‘Cosby Show’ Co-Star Malcolm-Jamal Warner
‘A TRUE GREAT PERSON’
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.22.25 11:25AM EDT 

Adam Sandler says he has fond memories working alongside Malcom-Jamal Warner on The Cosby Show a day after the news of his tragic death at 54. Sandler, 58, told Entertainment Tonight on Monday that he couldn’t “believe it” when he heard of The Cosby Show actor’s passing. “Malcom was so nice to me when I was on the show and we had such good times together,” he said. Sandler and Warner both starred in The Cosby Show, Warner playing Bill Cosby’s character’s son, Theodore Huxtable, and Sandler appearing as Theodore’s friend, Smitty. The Happy Gilmore actor recalled how he, Warner, and the cast would “pick up food, talk, play basketball,” as well as “hung out on the weekends and went to parties together.” He added that “Malcolm is a true great person, hilarious, smart kid and meant a lot to America.” “He was so good to me as a person, and his mom was amazing. I’m just sending my love to the family,” Sandler said. Warner died of an accidental drowning at 54-years-old while on vacation in Costa Rica with his family Sunday. Sandler started out his acting career on The Cosby Show in 1987, and has most recently starred in Happy Gilmore 2, which comes out Friday.

Read it at People

8
Former Child Star From ‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ Dead at 85
GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.22.25 11:21AM EDT 
Jimmy Hunt at the 51st Annual Saturn Awards held at the Los Angeles Marriott Burbank Airport on February 4, 2024 in Burbank, California.
Variety/Gregg DeGuire/Variety via Getty Images

Jimmy Hunt, known for his roles in the original Cheaper by the Dozen and Invaders From Mars, died Friday at 85 years old. His daughter-in-law had told The Hollywood Reporter that Hunt had suffered a heart attack a few weeks prior, passing away in a Simi Valley Hospital in California just a few days ago. Hunt, a child actor, began his career at the ripe age of seven. He starred in 35 films between 1945 and 1953 before retiring from acting at the age of 14. He is recognized for his role as William Gilbreth, one of the 12 children in the 1950 film Cheaper by the Dozen. Hunt also appeared in classic films like Invaders From Mars as David MacLean and Pitfall as Tommy Forbes. Hunt said in a 2017 interview that he decided to leave his acting career because he “would rather play sports in high school than make movies,” leading to his early retirement. Hunt attended college and eventually joined the army for three years. He would go on to become a sales manager in the San Fernando Valley for an industrial tool and supply company that serviced aerospace firms. Hunt married Roswitha Jager in 1963 after meeting her while stationed in Germany during his military service. The couple had three children.

Read it at The Independent

9
Victim’s Smartwatch Leads Search Crews to Deadly Plane Crash Site
DARK DISCOVERY
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 07.22.25 8:55AM EDT 
Published 07.22.25 8:51AM EDT 
Kurt Enoch Robey, one of the victims in the plane crash in Montana
GoFundMe

Rescuers on the hunt for a downed plane were led to its grisly crash site by an unusual source: One of the victim’s smartwatches. Three people were killed in the crash involving a plane that took off from West Yellowstone Airport close to midnight on July 17, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. A vast search mission was launched the following afternoon when a report was made about a possible airplane crash, with rescuers using data showing “the last location” of a smartwatch of one of the plane’s occupants to guide the hunt for the missing aircraft, according to the sheriff’s office. Search planes located the crash site “in dense timber” to the south of the town of West Yellowstone that afternoon. “The decedents have been identified as Tennessee residents, 60-year-old Rodney Conover and 23-year-old Madison Conover, and 55-year-old Kurt Enoch Robey of Utah,” the sheriff’s office said. The statement did not clarify whose smartwatch data was used in the search. GoFundMe page set up to support Robey’s family noted that he passed away in a “sudden plane crash” last Thursday, adding: “[W]e are heartbroken over his loss, but grateful that he was doing what he loved: flying.”

Read it at CNN

10
Mid-Air Freak Out on Virgin Flight as Passenger’s Carry-On Bursts into Flames
PLANE SCARY
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 07.22.25 10:06AM EDT 
A Virgin Australia flight turned back to Perth after an allegedly naked man knocked over a crew member.

A Virgin Australia flight turned back to Perth after an allegedly naked man knocked over a crew member.

Loren Elliott/Reuters

A Virgin Australia flight was plunged into pandemonium when a fire broke out in the cabin while mid-air. Passengers and crew on the route from Sydney to Tasmania were shocked to open up an overhead storage locker to find what eyewitnesses described to Pulse Tasmania as a lithium-ion battery ablaze inside someone’s luggage. The Boeing 737-8FE had begun its descent by the time the fire was detected, with panicked footage from the scene showing stewards being passed bottles of water by passengers to help tackle the blaze. The Daily Beast has contacted Virgin Australia for further details on what caused the incident. Hobart Airport COO Matt Cocker said all passengers disembarked safely, although one person had been taken for medical treatment with suspected smoke inhalation, according to the Pulse, which was told by Virgin: “Safety is always our highest priority. We appreciate the swift and professional response of our flight and cabin crew, as well as the support of Airservices Australia firefighters”.

Read it at Pulse Tasmania

