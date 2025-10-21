‘Sinners’ to Make Surprise Return to IMAX for Halloween

Ryan Coogler’s hit horror movie Sinners is being resurrected, just in time for Halloween. The vampire flick, starring Michael B. Jordan as not one but two blues-playing gangsters, will return to select IMAX theaters across the country for one week only beginning Thursday, Oct. 30, just ahead of Halloween weekend. The film, which is written and directed by two-time Oscar nominee Coogler (Black Panther), broke records when it premiered in April, delivering the biggest opening weekend for an original story since Jordan Peele’s Us in 2019. The film retained a captive audience through its second week and beyond, in large part due to word of mouth praise for the filmmaking, acting, and unique story, which blends Southern gothic storytelling with a bit of vampirism in the 1930s Jim Crow South. The movie, which opened on April 18 and maintained an impressive audience through mid-July, ended up with a total box office haul of nearly $370 million globally. Sinners is currently the fifth highest-grossing movie of the year, and the biggest horror movie by far. Outfits from the film are listed as some of this year’s most sought-after Halloween costumes, according to Gizmodo, so fans of the film will likely jump at the chance to see the movie on the big screen once more.