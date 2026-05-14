This At-Home Monitor Tracks GLP-1 Side Effects and Progress

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If you’re one of the millions of people currently taking a GLP-1 medication like Ozempic or Wegovy, getting a more comprehensive look at your health metrics becomes increasingly important—especially if your goal is to lose fat while preserving lean muscle mass (body recomposition). While a traditional scale can tell you whether the number is going down, it can’t tell you what’s actually changing beneath the surface. Are you losing fat, muscle, water weight, or all three? That’s where SiPhox Health’s new GLP-1 Monitor comes in.

Designed specifically for people taking GLP-1 medications for weight loss, the at-home blood testing system tracks more than just weight loss. Alongside monitoring 40-plus biomarkers, the easy-to-use arm monitor also helps users keep tabs on body recomposition trends, nutritional health, and common medication-related side effects without requiring a trip to a lab or doctor’s office. The goal is to offer a more comprehensive picture of how your body is responding throughout your weight-loss journey, rather than relying solely on the scale as a measure of progress.

SiPhox Health GLP-1 Monitoring Panel See At SiPhox Health

While GLP-1 medications have undoubtedly been life-changing for many people, they’re not without drawbacks. Side effects like muscle loss, constipation, nutrient deficiencies, fatigue, dehydration, and brain fog have become increasingly common pain points among users. And because rapid weight loss can sometimes mask underlying nutritional or metabolic issues, having access to more detailed health data can be especially valuable.