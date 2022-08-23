Sisley’s New Exfoliating Mask Gives You Smoother Skin in Just a Minute

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Along with countless beauty editors and skincare-obsessed celebrities, I too, have been obsessed with Sisley Paris’ beloved Black Rose Cream Mask since I first tried it a year ago. Known for bestowing a candlelit glow and boosting hydration levels in just minutes, the cult-favorite mask is touted for giving skin the look of “instant youth,” by plumping, brightening, and smoothing the look of texture and fine lines with just one use. I can certainly attest to these virtues, despite its daunting, $180 price tag.

Now, the quintessential luxury French beauty brand has introduced a new formula to its mask family: the Exfoliating Enzyme Face Mask, which promises to brighten dullness and smooth texture in just a minute or less—without stripping the skin. Sisley’s Exfoliating Enzyme mask is a cross between a face mask and an exfoliator and it comes in a finely milled powder. The ever-so-slightly gritty texture combats texture and decongests pores, but the hero ingredient responsible for its glow-boosting superpowers is papain, an enzyme found in papaya.

Papain works to resurface and brighten by breaking down the bonds between the dead skin cells and other impurities that have built up on the skin’s surface. However, you may not be familiar with papain (at least as a topical skincare ingredient) because it’s not very stable, and it loses its purifying properties easily. So, in order to harness its complexion-enhancing benefits, it must be used in Sisley’s proprietary micro-powder formula.

The new powder mask is also supercharged with a slew of other anti-aging ingredients, including niacinamide (vitamin B3), which “rids the skin of its dull veil” to reveal a brighter, more even complexion. The powder formula may seem tricky to use at first, but once you get the hang of it, it’s simple and mess-free (just make sure you’re leaning over a sink). Simply mix it with a very small amount of water, and watch the powder transform into a foaming cream in the palm of your hands. Next, apply the mixture evenly avoiding the eye area, and leave it on for just a minute max (the brand doesn’t suggest leaving it on any longer!). Et voilà! Supple, clean, and radiant skin in just a few minutes flat. It’s like an express facial minus the extractions, which, I think, totally justifies the lofty $135 price tag.

