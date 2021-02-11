French Nun Who Survived COVID-19 Celebrates 117th Birthday With Wine
‘SECRETS OF LONGEVITY’
Sister André, a French nun and the second-oldest living person in the world, turned 117 years old on Thursday. André, also known as Lucile Randon, is still kicking despite a mild case of coronavirus last month. She celebrated her birthday with a video call with family members, a special mass, and an extensive spread that included red wine, port, champagne, foie gras, and a baked Alaska. Red wine is “one of her secrets of longevity,” David Tavella, the communications director at Randon’s assisted living facility told the Associated Press. Randon also received flowers and cards for her big day. “It made me very, very, very, very happy,” Randon said. “Because I met all those I love and I thank the heavens for giving them to me. I thank God for the trouble they went to.”