Sister of Slain NYC Tech CEO Describes How He Was ‘Put Back Together’ for Funeral
‘HEARTBROKEN’
The sister of Fahim Saleh, the tech CEO who was murdered and dismembered in his Manhattan apartment in July, posted an emotional tribute to her brother on Thursday. In a post on the one-month anniversary of her 33-year-old brother’s grisly slaying, Ruby Angela Saleh said she learned about the death from her aunt then had to fly across the country and identify his mutilated body by photo because of the coronavirus pandemic. “I began to caress his face on the computer screen with my index finger as tears poured down my cheeks,” she wrote. “I just wanted to tell him, ‘I’m so sorry, Fahim, I’m so sorry, Fahim. My poor, sweet brother. My heart.’”
Saleh’s former executive assistant, Tyrese Haspil, has been accused of stabbing and dismembering Saleh after he allegedly embezzled more than $90,000 from his boss. Saleh offered to not call the police if Haspil, 21, repaid him in installments—but Haspil allegedly killed his boss in his Lower East Side apartment instead. The older sister recalled pleading with a Hudson Valley funeral home who said it “would not be possible to sew his limbs and head back onto his torso before burial.” However, “the day before the funeral, the man called me again,” she wrote. “‘It wasn’t easy, but we were able to put him back together.'”