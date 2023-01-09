Sister of Murdered Idaho College Student Kaylee Goncalves Breaks Silence
‘TRUE EVIL WAS WATCHING’
The sister of murdered Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves has said she “had no idea that true evil was watching” in her first interview since the release of the police affidavit tying suspect Bryan Kohberger to the case. Talking to NewsNation on Sunday night, Alivea Goncalves talked openly over revelations that the alleged killer’s cellphone had been pinpointed near the victims’ home at least twelve times between June 2022 and Nov. 13, 2022. Alivea said she could remember an Aug. 21 conversation “and how normal every thing was and the fact that we had no idea—she had no idea—I had no idea that true evil was genuinely watching them... That’s been the hardest part of this is to sit back and look at the totality of it. When my sister was Facetiming me about a new egg bites recipe, he was planning his next visit to the home. That’s really difficult not to wish that you had done more and wish that you had known more. But, it’s just the first step. A lot more evidence will come out.” She said she was “confident” the right person had been arrested. “We always presume innocence but it didn’t hit me until the affidavit was released.”