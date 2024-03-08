‘Sister Wives’ Star Garrison Brown Sent Text Before Suicide

Garrison Brown, the son of the stars of TV’s Sister Wives, sent a group text before his suicide—and his mother Janelle found it so alarming that she sent his brother to check on him. “I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can’t. I miss these days,” Brown wrote, Us Weekly reported on Thursday, citing a police report. His brother, Gabriel, went to the Flagstaff, Arizona, apartment Garrison shared with a roommate and found him dead in his bedroom of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound. The roommate, Addison Miele, told the magazine that Garrison, 25, “was a wonderful person with nothing but positivity to give to others,” adding, “He helped me greatly when I needed a place to stay. He was a good friend and a good landlord.” According to the New York Post, Miele told cops that Garrison was an alcoholic who suffered from depression and was drunk the last time he spoke to him, hours before the suicide.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.