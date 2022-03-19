Sisters Who Vanished During Trip to Switzerland Found Dead, Friends Say
TRAGIC
Two Phoenix sisters who took a trip to Switzerland together in February and then disappeared have been confirmed dead, their friends say—and they suspect foul play. Lila Ammouri and Susan Frazier took a trip to Switzerland on Feb. 3, but after the two didn’t check in for their Feb. 13 return flight, their friends were worried. One friend of Ammouri told KPHO that Ammouri texted them using language she wouldn't normally use. “We have reasons to believe the last two days of communication, the text messages were not sent from them but was sent from their devices,” the friend said. “We use more medical terms, and that’s when she used layman language, and that’s one of the red flags.” No further details were immediately available on the circumstances of their deaths. The Phoenix Police Department, the FBI, Rep. Greg Stanton (D-AZ), and Interpol had been informed of the sisters’ disappearance, according to KPHO.