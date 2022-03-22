Sisters Who Vanished in Switzerland Died by Assisted Suicide
TRAGIC
Two Phoenix sisters who mysteriously perished while on a trip to Switzerland died by assisted suicide, their brother told The Independent. Lila Ammouri, 54, and Susan Frazier, 49, took a trip to Switzerland on Feb. 3, but when they didn’t return on their Feb. 13 flight home, their family and friends began to worry. Cal Ammouri, the sisters’ brother, told the outlet that he was eventually informed by authorities that they chose to die through an assisted suicide organization in Switzerland. He said he was surprised, as the two were healthy and had given no indication they wanted to end their lives when he spoke to them weeks before the trip. “I’m never going to get over it,” he said. “I’m still shaken up, I’m all alone now. I am an only child now.” Their death was announced by a friend on Facebook Friday after weeks of worrying, including fears of foul play. “Unfortunately it’s a tragedy, frankly,” Cal Ammouri said.
