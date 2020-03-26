Six Coronavirus Deaths Occur at New York Elder Community
A New York elder community has had six residents die of the coronavirus, two weeks after one employee tested positive for the virus. According to The New York Times, the deaths at Peconic Landing—a 377-resident waterfront facility located on the North Fork of Long Island—included three men and three women between the ages of 88 to 97. The facility had not released the names of the deceased, but family members were reportedly not allowed to be with some of them when they passed away due to restrictions put in place to stop the virus spreading. Peconic Landing said protective wear donations to the facility, meant for employees and residents, had helped the facility to maintain its standard of care during the pandemic. The deaths come after a Washington state elder care center had at least 35 people die due to the coronavirus, and a New Jersey nursing home was evacuated after all 94 residents were presumed to be infected.