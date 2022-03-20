Six Dead After Car Plows Into Folklore Carnival Attendees in Belgium
At least six people gathered to watch a folklore carnival have been killed and another 26 seriously injured—of whom ten are said to be in grave condition—after a driver plowed their vehicle into a group of 60 on Sunday morning in Strépy-Bracquegnies, about 30 miles from the capital city Brussels. Police say the driver, who has since been apprehended, drove at a high speed into the group as they gathered to take part in a folklore carnival parade. “It is an accident, a tragic one. The car hit the group and tried to carry on but it was quickly stopped by the police,” police spokeswoman Cristina Ianoco told the BBC. “The driver and the other people in the car have been detained.” Police later confirmed that the driver had a criminal record, but the act was not related to terrorism.