Read it at ABC7
Six people were killed, including a pregnant woman and a child, when a Mercedes coupe blew through a red light in Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon, California Highway Patrol said. The 40-year-old woman driving the Merc survived the crash but was hospitalized. Surveillance footage showed the car slamming into several others; three cars burst into flames, and three more were mangled. Along with the six killed, seven people were injured, including several children aged from 13 months to 15 years. One bystander told ABC7 the flames were so intense she thought someone had “dropped a bomb.” “It looked like the whole intersection from corner to corner was on fire,” Harper Washington said.