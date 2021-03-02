Six Dr. Seuss Books Are Being Taken Out of Print Because of Their Racist Images
‘HURTFUL AND WRONG’
Six Dr. Seuss books will no longer be published because of their racist and insensitive imagery, the Associated Press reports. Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the company that looks after the late author’s works, told the news agency that it made the call last year after months of talks with teachers and academics. “These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong,” said the company. “Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ catalog represents and supports all communities and families.” The six books that will no longer be printed are And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street, If I Ran the Zoo, McElligot’s Pool, On Beyond Zebra!, Scrambled Eggs Super!, and The Cat’s Quizzer. There has been increasing criticism in recent years over the way people from minority communities are depicted in the books, and school districts across the U.S. have been moving away from using them over concerns about their portrayals.