‘You Are All Going to Die’: Gunman Kills Two at St. Louis High School

At least two people were killed and six others were injured after a gunman opened fire at the Central Visual & Performing Arts High School in south St. Louis on Monday morning.

Cops said the gunman, identified only as a man “about 20 years old,” was killed by police in a shootout just a few minutes after cops were called to the school around 9:10 a.m. During a press conference, police said officers ran into fire “without hesitation” while students fled the building.

Cops said a woman died at the hospital and that a teenage girl was pronounced dead inside the school, both of gunshot wounds.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

St. Louis police did not release the conditions of the other victims, but told said injuries ranged from gunshot wounds to cardiac arrest and shrapnel injuries.

It is unknown how many of the other victims, including the gunman, were students at the school.

Students told police that the shooter was wearing all black and was armed with a “long gun.”

Nylah Jones, a ninth grader, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the gunman fired into her math class from the hallway, but couldn’t breach the door. She said she piled into a corner of the room with her classmates and stayed still as he banged on the door.

A math teacher, David Williams, said he heard the school's principal say a code over the loudspeaker that indicated an active shooter was on campus. Gunshots rang out shortly after, with the window to his classroom door being shot out.

Shortly after, he told the Post-Dispatch, he heard a man say: “You are all going to (expletive) die.”

Another student, 16-year-old Taniya Gholston, told the paper that the carnage could’ve been much worse had the suspect’s gun not jammed.

Amid the chaos, she told the Post-Dispatch she heard the gunman say: “I’m tired of this damn school and I’m tired of everybody in this damn school.”

Central Visual & Performing Arts High School is a magnet school about six miles southwest of downtown St. Louis. It had an enrollment of just 384 students last school year.