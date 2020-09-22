Six Louisville Cops Under Internal Investigation Over Breonna Taylor’s Death
SAY HER NAME
A total of six Louisville Metro Police officers are reportedly under internal investigation in relation to the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor. According to ABC News, the six include Det. Myles Cosgrove and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, who fired their weapons into Taylor’s apartment in March. Det. Joshua Jaynes, who sought the search warrant for Taylor’s home, is also under investigation, as well as Dets. Tony James, Michael Campbell, and Michael Nobles. The probe will determine if the officers violated any police policies during the incident, and could result in termination. Protests sparked by Taylor’s death have called for the officers to be charged. Louisville cops declared a state of emergency Monday as it prepared for a potential update from Kentucky’s attorney eneral on the Taylor investigation.