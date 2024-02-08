Six Members of One Family Presumed Dead After Pennsylvania Shooting, House Fire

An East Lansdowne, Pennsylvania resident says that six members of her family are presumed dead, after an hours-long incident which began with a shooting at her home and ended with the building being engulfed in flames on Wednesday.

District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said investigators believe that three children and three adults were inside of the house when it went up in flames, according to Fox 29. Investigators have discovered partial human remains as well as a charred rifle.

Although the identities of the victims have yet to be released, East Lansdowne resident Chin Le says that six members of her family were killed in the home, including her son Canh Le, who is the alleged shooter, as well as her son Xuong Le, his wife Britni Le, and their three children NaKayla, NaTayla, and Xavier.

Chin Le told Action News that the incident began when she overheard her son Canh Le threaten to get a gun while arguing with his niece. Chin Le said that her husband quickly brought her out of the house, and when the two heard shots inside, he called the police.

Officers responded to a 911 call made at 3:45 p.m. reporting that an 11 year-old girl had been shot, and were greeted with a torrent of gunfire when they arrived at the home. Two officers were injured, one shot in the arm and another in the leg. Officer David Schiazza, who was shot in the leg, was released Thursday, while Officer John Meehan, who was shot in the arm had to undergo surgery, and is expected to be released Thursday night or Friday.

Stollsteimer said that fifteen minutes after police arrived at the scene, a fire was started inside the home. On Thursday, investigators are now sifting through what remains of the structure.

