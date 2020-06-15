Six Michigan Police Personnel on Leave After Woman’s Mysterious Death in Custody

Read it at The Detroit News
Six public safety personnel at the Harper Woods Police Department have been placed on leave after a Michigan woman died after falling ill in police custody. Priscilla Slater was arrested on an unspecified drug charge on June 9 while police were responding to reports of shots being fired at a Harper Woods hotel. Slater died the next morning, but police have not said how she perished or for what she was arrested. An attorney for Slater’s family, Geoffrey Fieger, argued that the charges do not matter, only what caused Slater to die in police custody. “She had to be exhibiting (symptoms) that would have required immediate medical care, and she didn’t get it,” Fieger said. Autopsy results have not yet been made available.