Murder Hornets Found in Washington Are About to Enter ‘Slaughter Phase’
Read it at Associated Press
Six more Asian giant hornets—also known as murder hornets —have been found in Washington State, double the amount of hornets previously found in the area. “We believe we are dealing with a nest,” entomologist Sven-Erik Spichiger said. “We hope to locate the nest in a couple of weeks and eradicate it.” Murder hornets are the largest in the world and have the ability to decimate entire honeybee and wasp hives. The time of year when they attack honey bees has been called the “slaughter phase.” There have been cases in Asia of these insects stinging people so much that they have died. More than a few dozen people reportedly die each year from them.