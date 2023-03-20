Six Oath Keepers Convicted for Jan. 6 Riots
DOWN THEY GO
Six people affiliated with the far-right group the Oath Keepers have been convicted for their roles in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, although a jury stopped short of convicting any on conspiracy charges. Defendants Sandra Parker, Laura Steele, Connie Meggs, and William Isaacs were convicted on all charges, which included breaking into the Capitol building and attempting to get to the Senate chamber. The other two, Michael Greene and Bennie Parker, were convicted on charges of entering and remaining on restricted grounds, but acquitted on conspiracy charges. Greene has been accused of being the Oath Keepers’ “operation leader” that day, but neither he nor Parker physically went into the Capitol on Jan. 6. The jury is still deliberating on two charges related to Bennie Parker and Greene.